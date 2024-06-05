Open Menu

IFA Inspects 1460 Food Outlets, Discards 13634.874 Kg/L Unhygienic Food Items

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 05:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr. Tahira Saddique, while sharing a last month report of the authority, stated that the authority inspected 1,460 food outlets and imposed fines totaling Rs 2,706,000

on errant shopkeepers found flouting regulations.

Talking to APP, she said that with an unwavering commitment to quality assurance, the authority's latest report underscored its relentless pursuit of adherence to food safety standards across the Federal Capital.

On the directions of Director Food, Irfan Nawaz Memon, she accompanied by the Food Safety Teams (FSTs) inspected 1,460 establishments and sealed 37 outlets due to substandard food quality and inadequate arrangements, with legal actions initiated against three offenders, the DDO added.

Additionally, she said a staggering total of 437 oral warnings and 613 improved notices were issued, signaling a zero-tolerance approach towards violations.

Responding promptly to citizens' concerns, the authority diligently addressed public complaints, ensuring accountability and responsiveness in its operations, Dr Tahira said.

Highlighting its commitment to combating adulteration and excess, Dr Tahira said the IFA disposed of 13634.874 kg/L of compromised food items, which includes expired foods, meat, dairy, leftover/stale foods, rancid oil, MSG, and other foods.

On the occasion, she appealed to the masses to cooperate with the food department in identifying illegal food production units that were operating in small houses to ensure public safety.

Notably, the authority imposed a complete ban on the sale of Chinese salt, and gutka, emphasizing its commitment to upholding stringent standards of food safety and hygiene.

Dr Tahira reiterated the authority's dedication to fostering a healthy environment for the citizens of the federal capital.

She emphasized that strict action would be continued against those food outlets that were involved in selling adulterated or unhygienic food items.

The safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the IFA and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, she warned.

