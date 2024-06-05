IFA Inspects 1460 Food Outlets, Discards 13634.874 Kg/L Unhygienic Food Items
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 05:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr. Tahira Saddique, while sharing a last month report of the authority, stated that the authority inspected 1,460 food outlets and imposed fines totaling Rs 2,706,000
on errant shopkeepers found flouting regulations.
Talking to APP, she said that with an unwavering commitment to quality assurance, the authority's latest report underscored its relentless pursuit of adherence to food safety standards across the Federal Capital.
On the directions of Director Food, Irfan Nawaz Memon, she accompanied by the Food Safety Teams (FSTs) inspected 1,460 establishments and sealed 37 outlets due to substandard food quality and inadequate arrangements, with legal actions initiated against three offenders, the DDO added.
Additionally, she said a staggering total of 437 oral warnings and 613 improved notices were issued, signaling a zero-tolerance approach towards violations.
Responding promptly to citizens' concerns, the authority diligently addressed public complaints, ensuring accountability and responsiveness in its operations, Dr Tahira said.
Highlighting its commitment to combating adulteration and excess, Dr Tahira said the IFA disposed of 13634.874 kg/L of compromised food items, which includes expired foods, meat, dairy, leftover/stale foods, rancid oil, MSG, and other foods.
On the occasion, she appealed to the masses to cooperate with the food department in identifying illegal food production units that were operating in small houses to ensure public safety.
Notably, the authority imposed a complete ban on the sale of Chinese salt, and gutka, emphasizing its commitment to upholding stringent standards of food safety and hygiene.
Dr Tahira reiterated the authority's dedication to fostering a healthy environment for the citizens of the federal capital.
She emphasized that strict action would be continued against those food outlets that were involved in selling adulterated or unhygienic food items.
The safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the IFA and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, she warned.
/395
Recent Stories
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister asks ETEA to take strict action against leakage of various ETEA tests6 seconds ago
-
Fake news creates confusion, unease among masses: Awais10 seconds ago
-
Welfare of families of martyrs, veterans, employees first priority: CCPO Lahore12 seconds ago
-
Pakistan intends to restore 100,000 hectares land, achieve 6% forest cover: Romina20 seconds ago
-
People's trust increases in Ombudsman institute by providing speedy justice: Shaista Khoso45 seconds ago
-
Commissioner chairs review meeting to assess ongoing polio campaign10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for preventive measures to eliminate environmental pollution10 minutes ago
-
Abducted child recovered10 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari intensifies crackdown on illegal LPG shops, urges public cooperation10 minutes ago
-
KP Governor welcomes PM's decision to allocate funds for universities10 minutes ago
-
KMU Green Youth Movement hosts World Environment Day seminar, plantation drive10 minutes ago
-
WASA sets up 46 complaints centres, shares their contact numbers11 minutes ago