IFA Inspects 15,798 Food Outlets, Discards 161,848 Kg/L Unhygienic Food Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr. Tahira Saddique, while sharing yearly performance report of the authority, stated that the authority inspected 15,798 food outlets and imposed fines to

totaling Rs 20 million on errant shopkeepers found flouting regulations.

Talking to APP, she said that with an unwavering commitment to quality assurance, the authority's latest report underscored its relentless pursuit of adherence to food safety standards across the Federal Capital.

In 2024, the Islamabad Food Authority conducted a total of 15,798 inspections across various food establishments in the city. This extensive effort aimed to ensure that food safety regulations are being followed.

During these inspections, the authority issued 7,470 notices to improve compliance with safety standards, she said.

In addition to improvement notices, the Food Authority imposed fines on 1,213 establishments, totaling Rs 20 million in penalties. The inspections also led to the sealing of 311 food outlets that failed to meet necessary safety standards, Dr Tahira said.

To support compliant food businesses, the authority issued licenses to 1,800 food points, allowing them to operate legally within Islamabad. Moreover, officials collected samples from 111 different food varieties to test for safety and quality.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Food Authority actively addressed consumer concerns, resolving 352 complaints from residents related to food safety. In more serious cases, 15 FIRs were registered against establishments that posed risks to public health.

In a substantial effort to protect public health, the authority discarded 161,848 kilograms/liters of food that was deemed unsafe or unsuitable for consumption.

On the occasion, she appealed to the masses to cooperate with the food department in identifying illegal food production units that were operating in small houses to ensure public safety.

Notably, the authority imposed a complete ban on the sale of Chinese salt, and gutka, emphasizing its commitment to upholding stringent standards of food safety and hygiene.

Dr Tahira reiterated the authority's dedication to fostering a healthy environment for the citizens of the federal capital.

She emphasized that strict action would be continued against those food outlets that were involved in selling adulterated or unhygienic food items.

The safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the IFA and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, she warned.

APP/395

