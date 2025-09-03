IFA inspects 59 food outlets, issues 48 notices, imposes Rs 95,000 fine

The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) carried out a city-wide inspection drive, checking 59 food outlets in a single day, and 48 outlets were issued improvement notices, four were sealed, and fines worth Rs 95,000 were imposed for poor hygiene and violations of standard operating procedures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) carried out a city-wide inspection drive, checking 59 food outlets in a single day, and 48 outlets were issued improvement notices, four were sealed, and fines worth Rs 95,000 were imposed for poor hygiene and violations of standard operating procedures.

Meanwhile, the authority also destroyed over 80 kilograms of substandard food items to protect public health.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr Tahira Siddiqui said that the crackdown focused on ensuring compliance with food safety regulations. Teams visited different areas of the Federal capital and inspected restaurants, small eateries, food points, and bakeries.

The inspections revealed widespread issues related to cleanliness and food quality. While some outlets were found to be following rules, a large number of establishments failed to meet the required standards, she added.

Dr Tahira said that the 48 outlets received improvement notices directing them to upgrade hygiene, storage, and handling practices within a specified time.

While, four outlets were sealed on the spot due to serious violations that posed an immediate health risk to consumers.

Similarly, five outlets were fined a total of Rs 95,000 for poor sanitation and ignoring SOPs, she added.

In addition to these measures, officials confiscated and destroyed 80.

83 kilograms and liters of unsafe and low-quality food items, including stale products, expired drinks, and contaminated raw materials.

The Director of the Islamabad Food Authority emphasized that the prime objective of such operations was to provide citizens with safe and quality food. She said the authority was committed to taking strict action against those involved in selling substandard products.

“Our teams are conducting regular inspections across the city. Those found violating standards will face fines, sealing of premises, or further legal action,” she stated.

The Director reiterated that businesses failing to maintain hygiene will face stronger penalties in the future, including legal proceedings. “Food safety is not negotiable. Citizens’ health is our priority, and we will not compromise,” she said.

Alongside enforcement, the IFA has also been engaging with food business owners to educate them about best practices. Training sessions and guidelines have been issued to help outlets maintain hygienic kitchens, proper storage, and safe handling of raw materials.

Residents of Islamabad have welcomed the crackdown, saying it brings much-needed accountability to the food sector. Many consumers complain about unhygienic conditions at small eateries and believe that regular inspections will force businesses to take hygiene seriously.

