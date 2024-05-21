IFA intensifies action against unsafe milk; destroys 1500 ltrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Tuesday took action against contaminated milk in the the Federal Capital and destroyed 1500 liters of unsafe milk.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said that numerous complaints about adulterated milk prompted the operation. The IFA, along with food safety teams, conducted inspections in the G-15 and G-8 areas of Islamabad.

During these inspections, authorities found large quantities of unsafe milk, which they immediately destroyed. The IFA also imposed substantial fines on those violating food safety regulations and sealed one shop found selling contaminated milk.

This operation was part of the IFA's ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and quality of food products in Islamabad, she said.

The Deputy Director emphasized the importance of these measures to protect public health and prevent the sale of harmful products.

The crackdown would continue as the IFA works to address food safety concerns and respond to public complaints.

Dr Tahira urged citizens to report any instances of food adulteration to help maintain the quality of food in the city.

