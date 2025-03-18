IFA issues over 22,00 licenses, conducts 30,000 inspections to ensure food safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has so far issued over 2,200 licenses and conducted more than 30,000 inspections, underscoring its active role in ensuring food safety across the capital.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon told the 10th Board meeting of the IFA chaired by Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting, attended by IFA board members including Member of the National Assembly Anjum Aqeel Khan, and other senior officials, focused on enhancing food safety, operational efficiency, and public trust in the authority.

During the meeting, the board reviewed and approved several key agenda items aimed at strengthening the IFA’s regulatory framework and service delivery.

One of the major decisions taken during the meeting was the approval of the ex-post facto budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, ensuring the timely payment of salaries to contract employees as per the directives of the Departmental Accounts Committee.

In a move to provide job security and continuity, the board also approved a two-year extension in the tenure of contract employees. Additionally, the board decided to initiate merit-based appointments to address workforce shortages and improve operational efficiency.

To further enhance the authority’s capabilities, the board approved the establishment of a dedicated laboratory for the IFA.

This facility will significantly improve food testing and safety standards, ensuring better compliance with hygiene and quality regulations.

The board also granted delegated financial powers to streamline decision-making and operational processes.

In a bid to improve financial management, the board approved the inclusion of the IFA Fund clause in the Islamabad Food Authority Act 2021. This step will ensure better resource allocation and financial oversight.

Furthermore, the board decided to revise fines and categories of licenses based on recommendations from the IFA Operations Wing, aiming to create a more effective and transparent regulatory framework.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need for technological integration to enhance public access to IFA services.

He instructed the integration of the Islamabad Food Authority App with the “My Islamabad App,” a move expected to streamline services and provide citizens with easier access to food safety information and licensing processes.

The meeting also addressed the issue of license duplication, with the board directing immediate measures to resolve the problem in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI). This step aims to simplify the licensing process and reduce administrative hurdles for businesses.

Chairman Randhawa commended the IFA’s efforts in ensuring food safety, maintaining hygiene standards, and building public trust.

He stressed the importance of transforming the authority into a proactive, vibrant, and efficient institution.