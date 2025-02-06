IFA Issues Stricter Sodium Guidelines To Combat Chronic Diseases
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Deputy Director of Operations (DDO) of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr. Tahira Saddique on Thursday said that, in partnership with the Impact International Research Organisation, the authority aims to enforce stricter sodium guidelines, educate the public, and promote healthier eating habits.
Talking to APP, she emphasized that the Islamabad Food Authority is taking a bold step to address the growing health risks associated with excessive salt consumption.
This initiative seeks to combat chronic diseases such as hypertension, heart disease, and kidney problems, which are often exacerbated by high salt intake, she added.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends consuming less than 5 grams of salt per day. However, in Pakistan, people exceed this limit, consuming more than 9 grams per day, largely due to the prevalence of processed foods.
Dr. Tahira explained that the food authority’s Primary focus is on regulating sodium levels in processed and packaged foods. By setting clear standards and ensuring manufacturers comply, the authority aims to reduce the amount of salt in everyday food products.
This move is expected to make it easier for consumers to choose healthier options without compromising on taste or convenience, she added.
Dr. Tahira highlighted that public awareness is another key component of the initiative. The authority plans to launch campaigns to educate people about the dangers of excessive salt consumption. These efforts will emphasize the connection between high sodium intake and serious health issues, such as elevated blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease.
By encouraging the use of food labels that display sodium content, the authority hopes to empower individuals to make informed dietary choices.
Collaboration is at the heart of this initiative. The food authority is working with healthcare professionals, schools, and community organizations to promote a culture of reduced salt intake.
She reiterated that schools will play a vital role in teaching children about the importance of healthy eating, while community programs will focus on making low-sodium alternatives more accessible.
By addressing this issue, the Islamabad Food Authority aims to improve public health outcomes and reduce the burden of chronic diseases. This initiative marks a significant step toward creating a healthier future for all.
