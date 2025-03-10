IFA Itensifies Ramazan Inspections: 8 Outlets Fined, Contaminated Stock Destroyed
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has launched a rigorous inspections across the Federal capital, resulting in fines for eight food businesses, the closure of a popular bakery, and the destruction of expired and substandard items.
Talking to APP, Deputy Director of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Siddique said that she led by food safety teams (FSTs) conducted surprise inspections at 50 food outlets and production units, focusing on quality control and adherence to safety guidelines.
During the raids, inspectors seized large quantities of expired cooking oil and other unfit items, which were later destroyed. A well-known bakery in the city was shut down indefinitely after authorities found evidence of repeated violations, including the use of rusted utensils and failure to comply with earlier improvement notices.
Meanwhile, eight other establishments faced heavy fines for breaches such as poor storage practices, pest infestations, and unsanitary kitchen conditions.
Dr. Siddiqui stated that inspectors discovered food being prepared near open drains, in poorly maintained washing areas, and in environments with foul odors. “Using expired ingredients or contaminated tools jeopardizes public health. We will not tolerate negligence,” she emphasized.
Of the 50 locations inspected, 40 received formal notices mandating immediate corrective action.
Common issues included a lack of pest control, failure to separate raw and cooked foods, and disregard for basic cleanliness standards. The IFA confirmed that businesses previously cited for violations had ignored warnings, prompting stricter penalties.
The action comes during Ramazan, a month when food consumption peaks due to daily fasting and communal meals. Authorities say the surge in demand makes rigorous oversight critical. “Fraudulent practices, like selling expired goods or using harmful additives, escalate during this period. We’re prioritizing inspections to prevent harm,” Dr. Siddiqui explained.
The IFA has deployed additional teams to monitor food production and distribution chains, vowing to align protocols with global safety standards. Officials also urged citizens to report suspicious practices via helplines or social media.
The IFA plans monthly audits of high-risk facilities, including meat shops, dairy suppliers, and Ramazan-specific food stalls. Training sessions on hygiene and labeling laws will also be offered to vendors. “Our goal isn’t to punish businesses but to foster a culture of accountability,” Dr. Siddiqui noted.
As Ramazan continues, the Islamabad Food Authority warns that inspections will remain frequent and unannounced. With public health at stake, officials stress that compliance is non-negotiable for businesses—and vigilance is key for consumers.
Recent Stories
Physical remand of Model Nadia Hussain’s husband extended in Rs540m embezzleme ..
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 12 percent
MBRHC contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama
Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IFA itensifies Ramazan inspections: 8 outlets fined, contaminated stock destroyed6 minutes ago
-
DC visits health facilities56 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 137 litre beverages,10kg unhealthy food56 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with 10kg drugs56 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Ramazan stalls56 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident56 minutes ago
-
Two held with illegal weapons56 minutes ago
-
Three injured as bus overturns56 minutes ago
-
Over 60,700 receive Ramzan Nigehban package in DG Khan56 minutes ago
-
Zero-waste operation intensified In Multan56 minutes ago
-
Interviews for constables in progress1 hour ago
-
Sargodha Rescue 1122 responded to 5,200 emergencies in February1 hour ago