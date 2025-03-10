Open Menu

IFA Itensifies Ramazan Inspections: 8 Outlets Fined, Contaminated Stock Destroyed

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM

IFA itensifies Ramazan inspections: 8 outlets fined, contaminated stock destroyed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has launched a rigorous inspections across the Federal capital, resulting in fines for eight food businesses, the closure of a popular bakery, and the destruction of expired and substandard items.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Siddique said that she led by food safety teams (FSTs) conducted surprise inspections at 50 food outlets and production units, focusing on quality control and adherence to safety guidelines.

During the raids, inspectors seized large quantities of expired cooking oil and other unfit items, which were later destroyed. A well-known bakery in the city was shut down indefinitely after authorities found evidence of repeated violations, including the use of rusted utensils and failure to comply with earlier improvement notices.

Meanwhile, eight other establishments faced heavy fines for breaches such as poor storage practices, pest infestations, and unsanitary kitchen conditions.

Dr. Siddiqui stated that inspectors discovered food being prepared near open drains, in poorly maintained washing areas, and in environments with foul odors. “Using expired ingredients or contaminated tools jeopardizes public health. We will not tolerate negligence,” she emphasized.

Of the 50 locations inspected, 40 received formal notices mandating immediate corrective action.

Common issues included a lack of pest control, failure to separate raw and cooked foods, and disregard for basic cleanliness standards. The IFA confirmed that businesses previously cited for violations had ignored warnings, prompting stricter penalties.

The action comes during Ramazan, a month when food consumption peaks due to daily fasting and communal meals. Authorities say the surge in demand makes rigorous oversight critical. “Fraudulent practices, like selling expired goods or using harmful additives, escalate during this period. We’re prioritizing inspections to prevent harm,” Dr. Siddiqui explained.

The IFA has deployed additional teams to monitor food production and distribution chains, vowing to align protocols with global safety standards. Officials also urged citizens to report suspicious practices via helplines or social media.

The IFA plans monthly audits of high-risk facilities, including meat shops, dairy suppliers, and Ramazan-specific food stalls. Training sessions on hygiene and labeling laws will also be offered to vendors. “Our goal isn’t to punish businesses but to foster a culture of accountability,” Dr. Siddiqui noted.

As Ramazan continues, the Islamabad Food Authority warns that inspections will remain frequent and unannounced. With public health at stake, officials stress that compliance is non-negotiable for businesses—and vigilance is key for consumers.

