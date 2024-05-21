Open Menu

IFA Kicks Off Awareness Campaign Amid Heat-wave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:40 PM

The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Tuesday launched the general public awareness campaign to use plenty of water, lemon juices, and refrain from vigorous physical activities to beat heat-wave amid hot and humid weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Islamabad food Authority (IFA) on Tuesday launched the general public awareness campaign to use plenty of water, lemon juices, and refrain from vigorous physical activities to beat heat-wave amid hot and humid weather.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of Islamabad Food Authority, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the people should avoid to visit public places with families especially parks between 11:00 am to 04:00 pm due to prolong exposure to sunlight.

She appealed the citizen of Federal capital to stay their homes and do not travel to other cities with children unnecessary and drink ample water or juices to save themselves from heat-wave and avoid getting dehydrated.

She urged the people to include hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and peaches in their diets especially in lunch time.

It is pertinent to mention here, heat-wave among the most dangerous of natural hazards have a significant impact on the country weather as not only does the temperature rise, but heat-related deaths also move up.

