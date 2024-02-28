IFA Mandates Licenses For All Food Businesses In ICT
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024
The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has instructed all businesses dealing with food within the Islamabad Capital Territory to obtain a license to ensure the safety and cleanliness of food consumed by citizens
Under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Operations Food, this directive aimed to enhance public health standards and guarantee the quality of edibles circulating in the region, said the spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum.
The issuance of food licenses has commenced to streamline compliance with the new regulation. Any entity involved in food-related activities, ranging from production to distribution, must obtain this essential license to operate legally.
Failure to comply could result in penalties or cessation of operations, he added.
To facilitate the process, applicants need to visit the IFA office located at Multipurpose sports Center, F6 Markaz, Islamabad. The application requires two passport-sized photos, the original CNIC, and its photocopy. The initiative underscores the authority's commitment to safeguarding public health and promoting hygienic food practices throughout the capital city.
For further inquiries or assistance, individuals are encouraged to visit the designated office during operational hours.
