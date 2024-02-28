Open Menu

IFA Mandates Licenses For All Food Businesses In ICT

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 08:02 PM

IFA mandates licenses for all food businesses in ICT

The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has instructed all businesses dealing with food within the Islamabad Capital Territory to obtain a license to ensure the safety and cleanliness of food consumed by citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has instructed all businesses dealing with food within the Islamabad Capital Territory to obtain a license to ensure the safety and cleanliness of food consumed by citizens.

Under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Operations Food, this directive aimed to enhance public health standards and guarantee the quality of edibles circulating in the region, said the spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum.

The issuance of food licenses has commenced to streamline compliance with the new regulation. Any entity involved in food-related activities, ranging from production to distribution, must obtain this essential license to operate legally.

Failure to comply could result in penalties or cessation of operations, he added.

To facilitate the process, applicants need to visit the IFA office located at Multipurpose sports Center, F6 Markaz, Islamabad. The application requires two passport-sized photos, the original CNIC, and its photocopy. The initiative underscores the authority's commitment to safeguarding public health and promoting hygienic food practices throughout the capital city.

For further inquiries or assistance, individuals are encouraged to visit the designated office during operational hours.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sports Visit All From

Recent Stories

Court grants bail to PTI candidates

Court grants bail to PTI candidates

5 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 7.4m from 376 defaulters in ..

LESCO collects over Rs 7.4m from 376 defaulters in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 AJK HC suspends press club controversial elections

AJK HC suspends press club controversial elections

5 minutes ago
 Operation against kite-flying; 17 arrested, materi ..

Operation against kite-flying; 17 arrested, material confiscated

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MP ..

Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MPAs

35 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

35 minutes ago
PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for ma ..

PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for maximum sowing

35 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

35 minutes ago
 Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Di ..

Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer-Basha Dam project area

46 minutes ago
 UAJK, P&D Department forge MoU for strategic polic ..

UAJK, P&D Department forge MoU for strategic policy research

1 minute ago
 LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for detai ..

LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for details of cases

46 minutes ago
 57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan