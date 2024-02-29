Open Menu

IFA Provides Training In Oil Fortification To Boost Health Efforts

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

IFA provides training in oil fortification to boost health efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has organized a comprehensive training session on oil fortification for the capacity building of Nutrition International, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Food Authority, and oil mill owners here to enhance nutritional standards.

The initiative aimed to educate key stakeholders on the vital inclusion of vitamin A and D in cooking oils and ghee, emphasizing their significant health benefits, said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Spokesman, Abdullah Tabassum.

The training was attended by the representatives from Nutrition International, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Food Authority, and local oil mill owners, and the training delved into the importance of fortification in combating nutritional deficiencies prevalent in the region.

Highlighting the collaborative effort, the ICT spokesman revealed that Nutrition International generously provided iCheck Chroma equipment to bolster the operational capacity of the IFA.

This state-of-the-art equipment is poised to revolutionize the monitoring and enforcement of food fortification standards, ensuring the populace receives access to fortified and nutritious food items.

The Deputy Director of IFA extended special thanks to the Director of Nutrition International, Zameer for their invaluable support. Emphasizing the relentless dedication of the IFA teams, he underscored their round-the-clock commitment to ensuring the availability of safe and nutritious food options for the residents of Islamabad.

The collaboration was a significant step forward in promoting public health and well-being, setting a precedent for proactive measures in addressing nutritional challenges nationwide.

