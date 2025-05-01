IFA raids 81 outlets, seals 15, seizes expired items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has launched a major crackdown on vendors and food outlets selling or storing expired food items and selaed 15 while checking over 80 outlets.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr Tahira Siddique said that the food safety teams inspected 81 food outlets in areas including I-8, F-10, G-7, Ghouri Town, Lehtrar Road, Bani Gala, and Tarnol. The inspections were carried out to ensure food being sold to the public met health and safety standards.

As a result of the inspections, 15 outlets were immediately sealed for storing or selling expired food. The teams confiscated over two maunds (more than 80 kilograms) of expired goods, which were later destroyed, she said.

As many as six additional establishments were fined for unhygienic conditions and failure to comply with basic cleanliness rules.

According to Dr. Siddique, action was taken where the teams observed food safety standards being ignored.

“There is a complete ban on the sale or storage of expired food products, and such practices are punishable under food safety laws,” she said.

Dr. Siddique added that using or selling such items can pose serious risks to health. “Expired food can cause harm and may lead to food poisoning or other health issues. It is a serious threat that cannot be ignored,” she stated.

The food authority has pledged to continue its campaign to ensure the public has access to safe food.

Regular inspections and surprise visits will remain part of the authority’s efforts.

"We are committed to ensuring the availability of safe food to every citizen. No one has the right to compromise public health for profit," said Dr. Siddique.

She also stressed the importance of food businesses following legal and safety protocols. “Those involved in the food trade in Islamabad must follow the rules. Food businesses are required to store, prepare, and sell only items that are fit for human consumption.”

The official reiterated that strict action would be taken against those who violate the law. “No leniency will be shown to those who put public health at risk,” she added.

According to the food authority, such inspections are not one-time events but part of an ongoing process. The authority aims to not only identify and act against violators but also raise awareness among food business operators and the general public.

Meanwhile, she also urged the citizens to report any suspicious food items or unsafe practices to the authority. Public cooperation, they said, is essential for maintaining food safety across the city.

Dr. Siddique concluded by saying that these efforts are meant to create a safer environment for all residents. "Our teams are working across the city to ensure that food served or sold is safe. Business owners must understand that violating food safety laws will result in legal consequences," she said.

APP/395