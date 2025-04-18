IFA raids Tarlai factory, destroys 600kg of hazardous ketchup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Friday conducted a raid at ketchup manufacturing unit and sealed it due to the unhygienic production and storing food products in unsafe conditions.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr Tahira Siddique said that the food safety teams raided a ketchup unit located in Tarlai. The operation resulted in the seizure of 600 kilograms of unsafe ketchup, 130 kilograms of sweeteners, and banned food colorings. All items were destroyed on-site, and the unit was sealed.

According to the Deputy Director of Islamabad Food Authority, the action was taken after the unit failed to follow previously issued instructions. Officials had earlier warned the manufacturer to improve safety measures, but no steps were taken.

Dr. Tahira Siddique, representing the authority, said that during the raid, officials found harmful chemicals, banned food colors, and different types of sweeteners. On-site testing showed that the ketchup did not meet safety standards, leading to its destruction.

The ketchup samples were found to be far below the set safety benchmarks.

The labels on the products also violated packaging laws, said Dr. Siddique.

Officials reported unhygienic conditions inside the unit. Insects were present in large numbers, cigarette remains were scattered, and spider webs were visible on the walls. The ketchup was being stored on a broken floor. The team also found that crucial records regarding ingredients and production were missing.

The Deputy Director explained that low-quality ketchup could affect the stomach, liver, and intestines. This poses a direct threat to public health. She emphasized that there would be no tolerance for poor-quality food production in the city.

Dr. Siddique stated that those who risk public health by ignoring food safety rules would not be given any relief. She added that ensuring the availability of safe and standard food in Islamabad remains the top priority of the authority.

The Food Authority has adopted a zero-tolerance policy and continues to carry out inspections across the city. Similar actions are expected in the coming days as part of ongoing efforts to protect consumers from unsafe food practices.

