IFA Ramzan Sweep: Rs 178,000 Fine Imposed, 350 Kg Defective Material Disposed Of
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Deputy Director of Operations for the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr. Tahira Saddique on Thursday said that that the Food Safety Teams had conducted a major operation and imposed fines totaling 178,000 rupees along with disposing of 350 kilograms of defective material.
Talking to APP, she said that a robust initiative by the Islamabad Food Authority was in full swing, aimed at ensuring the safety of food throughout the capital city.
In a recent operation, conducted at Iftar time, FSTs inspected 72 areas including Main Soha inn, Ghauri Town phase 4C, Ghauri Town phase 5B, F-8/2 Islamabad, G-10 Markaz, G-11 Markaz, Bani Stop, Golra Road, F-13, Islamabad, Khatam e Nabowa Chowk, Golra Road, E-13, Islamabad, Mehar Ali Chowk, Zaman Market, Tuesday Bazaar I-9/4 Islamabad respectively.
During the inspection, Tahira said that the authorities issued 21 warning notices and provided essential instructions to 40 establishments to diligently adhere to safety protocols.
Furthermore, swift action was taken against a bakery for substandard sanitation practices, resulting in its immediate closure.
She said that the Islamabad Food Authority's proactive measures included the issuance of fines totaling Rs 178,000 to ten non-compliant vendors and the disposal of a staggering 350 kg of defective material, reaffirming the commitment to safeguarding public health.
Additionally, 182 liters of expired beverages were destroyed during the inspections, she added.
Similarly, the Food Authority officials disposed of 29 liters of cooking oil, 12 kg of meat, and 14 kg of vegetables and fruits deemed unfit for consumption due to poor quality.
Furthermore, 5 kg of ghee, 9 kg of bakery items, and 4 kg of sausages, along with 81 liters of dairy products, met a similar fate. Among the banned items, 3 kg of dyes, 145 gutka packets, and 300 grams of Chinese salt were also confiscated and destroyed.
Dr. Tahira Siddique emphasized the unwavering commitment to ensuring the supply of quality food in the city and warned that compromising citizens' health by selling harmful food would not be tolerated.
On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the Islamabad Food Authority remained steadfast in its mission, prioritizing the establishment of a robust supply chain of safe food above all other considerations, she concluded.
