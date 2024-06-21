IFA seals 3 outlets; discards 15,000 ltrs adulterated milk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has intensified its campaign against unsafe food, disposing of 15,000 liters of adulterated milk in the Federal Capital.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA said that the IFA, along with its food safety teams (FSTs), inspected a total of 25,000 liters of milk. During the inspection, the teams identified 15,000 liters as unhygienic and immediately disposed of it.

Additionally, the IFA took strict action against violators. Three shops were sealed, and heavy fines were imposed for non-compliance with food safety standards.

In another operation, the IFA conducted raids in the G-11, F-11, and I-10 areas of Islamabad.

During these inspections, the FSTs examined over 60 food outlets. They discovered and discarded more than 80 kilograms of expired food items, ensuring that these products did not reach consumers.

Dr. Tahira reiterated the authority’s commitment to public health. She warned that there would be no leniency towards those compromising food safety, and strict measures would continue to be enforced against violators.

The IFA’s ongoing efforts highlighted the importance of maintaining high food safety standards and protecting the health of citizens. Through rigorous inspections and decisive actions, the authority aimed to curb the distribution of unsafe food in the federal capital, she added.

