IFA Seals Ketchup Unit; Discards Over 1000 Kg Sauces, 100 Kg Ketchup
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr. Tahira Saddique led by a food safety team (FST) has conducted a raid at a ketchup production unit in Model Town.
During the operation, the IFA seized over 1,000 kilograms of sauces, 100 kilograms of ketchup, 130 kilograms of apricot sauce, and 82 kilograms of illegal additives. The authority immediately sealed the unit after discovering violations of food safety regulations.
Talking to APP, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the IFA has intensified its efforts to combat the production and sale of unsafe food products. A recent raid uncovered serious violations at a ketchup manufacturing unit in Model Town, leading to significant seizures and the closure of the unit.
She said that the ketchup did not meet the required standard of brix, a key indicator of sugar content in the product. The investigation revealed that the ketchup and sauces were being produced using powdered apricot paste mixed with banned colors, raising concerns about consumer safety.
The raid also uncovered a range of other health risks. Inspectors found insects in the storage drums, as well as broken floors and non-food utensils being used in the production process, further compromising the hygiene of the products, she added.
Furthermore, the labels on the products were found to be misleading, containing inaccurate information about the contents. This amounted to deceiving customers and violating labeling regulations.
Due to these violations, the unit was sealed, and the Islamabad Food Authority vowed to continue taking strict action against those involved in producing unsafe food.
Dr. Tahira emphasized that no business would be allowed to operate if it fails to meet health and safety standards.
The Islamabad Food Authority’s ongoing crackdown aimed to eliminate unsafe food production practices in the region and protect consumers from harmful products.
/395
Recent Stories
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amna Baloch assumes charge as Pakistan's 33rd Foreign Secretary1 minute ago
-
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years11 minutes ago
-
New legislation to unlock IT sector's potential: Afnan Ullah Khan21 minutes ago
-
5 criminals held21 minutes ago
-
Pesticide shop sealed21 minutes ago
-
NA session kicks off22 minutes ago
-
Markets abuzz with activity as vendors sell decorative items for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H)41 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 193,600 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today1 hour ago
-
UN urged to probe extrajudicial killings in IIOJK as Indian brutality continues: report1 hour ago
-
Governor, CM visit Mazar-e-Quaid on his 76th death anniversary2 hours ago