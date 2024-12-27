Open Menu

IFA Seals Renowned Bakery Over Hygiene Violations

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 10:50 PM

IFA seals renowned bakery over hygiene violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) sealed a renowned bakery in Blue Area on Friday after a surprise inspection revealed severe health and safety violations and breaches of hygiene standards.

Dr Tahira Sadiq, Deputy Director, stated that the bakery was found violating basic hygiene principles during the preparation of its items.

Tahira Sadiq said the bakery had previously been issued several warning letters but failed to comply with the instructions. “No compromise can be made on hygiene standards,” she emphasized.

Tahira further stated that the IFA will continue indiscriminate operations against food points, restaurants, and bakeries across the city to ensure the safety and health of residents.

Related Topics

Islamabad

Recent Stories

GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year ..

GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..

3 hours ago
 PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terroris ..

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil

6 hours ago
 First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 r ..

First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

6 hours ago
 No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

6 hours ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

8 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

8 hours ago
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

10 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

12 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

13 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan