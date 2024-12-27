IFA Seals Renowned Bakery Over Hygiene Violations
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) sealed a renowned bakery in Blue Area on Friday after a surprise inspection revealed severe health and safety violations and breaches of hygiene standards.
Dr Tahira Sadiq, Deputy Director, stated that the bakery was found violating basic hygiene principles during the preparation of its items.
Tahira Sadiq said the bakery had previously been issued several warning letters but failed to comply with the instructions. “No compromise can be made on hygiene standards,” she emphasized.
Tahira further stated that the IFA will continue indiscriminate operations against food points, restaurants, and bakeries across the city to ensure the safety and health of residents.
