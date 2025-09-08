IFA Seizes 1,000 Ltrs Of Adulterated Milk, Seals Center
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Monday confiscated and destroyed 1,000 liters of adulterated milk during a major operation in Sector G-12, sealing a milk center found producing artificial milk from skimmed powder and ghee.
Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr Tahira Siddique, said that the raid was carried out by IFA teams as part of their ongoing drive to curb unsafe food practices in the Federal capital. The operation was conducted after credible information was received about the sale of low-quality milk being prepared and distributed from the center, she added.
During the inspection, food safety officers discovered that the center was manufacturing artificial milk by mixing skimmed milk powder and ghee with water. Machinery, large tins of ghee, and stockpiles of milk powder were recovered from the site.
Dr Tahira confirmed that samples of the milk were immediately tested on a Lactoscan machine, where the product failed quality checks. It was declared unsafe for human consumption.
She stated that the milk center had no valid license from the food authority to operate, which further strengthened the case for immediate closure.
"The presence of such adulterated milk poses a serious risk to public health. We took swift action to eliminate it from circulation,” Dr. Siddique explained while overseeing the operation.
This operation is part of the Islamabad Food Authority’s broader campaign to ensure the supply of safe and hygienic food in the capital. The authority has increased inspections of dairy outlets, food production units, and distribution points in different sectors of the city.
The Islamabad Food Authority has urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspected sale of adulterated or low-quality food items. Public complaints, they added, play a crucial role in helping authorities track and eliminate unsafe practices in the food supply chain.
Officials emphasized that ensuring a safe milk supply is one of their top priorities. Similar operations will continue in other sectors of Islamabad in the coming days, targeting outlets involved in adulteration, illegal manufacturing, or the sale of unhygienic food products.
APP/395
