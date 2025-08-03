Open Menu

IFA Seizes 160kg Unstamped Meat In Surprise Check On Golra Road

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 01:40 PM

IFA seizes 160kg unstamped meat in surprise check on Golra Road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) seized 160 kilograms of unsafe meat during a surprise inspection on Golra Road.

The meat, found without official slaughterhouse stamps and stored in unhygienic conditions, was immediately discarded on-site.

The operation was carried out on Sunday by the IFA's Meat Safety Team as part of its ongoing crackdown against the sale and transport of unfit meat in the Federal capital.

During the inspection, a vehicle transporting 160 kilograms of meat was stopped and examined.

According to Dr. Tahira Siddique, Deputy Director Operations of the IFA, the team discovered that the meat gave off a strong foul odor and lacked the mandatory slaughterhouse stamp, raising serious concerns about its source and safety.

She added that the inspection also found clear violations of storage and temperature protocols, as the meat was not being preserved according to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the authority.

The meat was declared unfit for human consumption and was destroyed on the spot by the IFA team.

Dr. Tahira Siddique said the Authority has been actively conducting daily surprise inspections across Islamabad to prevent the distribution of low-quality or harmful meat to the public. She said that the IFA was committed to making the supply of unsafe meat in the city impossible. "Strict checks, monitoring, and on-the-spot action will continue to ensure public health and safety," she added.

The IFA has urged the public to report any suspicious meat transport or sale through its official helpline or online complaint system. Citizens were also advised to only purchase meat from licensed and approved sources.

The authority assured that similar operations will continue without prior notice, and strict action will be taken against those involved in the sale, supply, or transport of unverified or hazardous meat.

As part of its long-term efforts to safeguard public health, the Islamabad Food Authority has vowed to continue its strict monitoring and enforcement measures to eliminate unsafe meat and food products from the city’s markets.

