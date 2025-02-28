IFA seizes 165kg of unfit meat, fines supplier Rs 50,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Friday conducted an operation that led to the seizure and destruction of 165 kilograms of meat deemed unfit for human consumption.

The supplier was fined of Rs 50,000, and a case has been registered against them.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director of Operations at IFA, Dr. Tahira Siddique, stated that the operation was carried out ahead of the holy month of Ramazan. During the operation, food safety teams (FSTs) intercepted a vehicle carrying substandard meat in the Thana Nune area.

She explained that the meat, stored in violation of food safety regulations, was found to be unfit for consumption upon detailed inspection by veterinary specialists.

Dr. Tahira Siddique confirmed that the meat lacked necessary documentation, including traceability records and seals. It was also discovered that the meat was concealed using non-food-grade sheets, further violating safety protocols. The meat, which emitted a foul odor, was intended for supply to various hotels across Islamabad.

The Deputy Director of IFA emphasized that the use of substandard meat in food can severely impact health, particularly affecting the stomach, liver, and intestines.

She reiterated the authority’s zero-tolerance policy toward food adulteration and warned that those compromising public health for profit would face strict legal action.

Dr. Tahira Siddique added that the IFA is determined to eliminate such practices and ensure that food safety standards are upheld.

Meanwhile, she urged citizens to exercise caution when purchasing meat, advising them to verify its quality and avoid pre-packaged or pre-cut meat products.

The IFA’s swift action underscores its commitment to protecting consumers from health hazards posed by unscrupulous food suppliers. As Ramazan approaches, the authority has intensified its efforts to monitor food quality and ensure that only safe and hygienic products reach the public.

