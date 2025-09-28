IFA seizes 6,000 ltrs of fake milk, seals unit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) seized 6,000 liters of counterfeit milk and 300 kilograms of adulterated material during a major crackdown in Sohan, sealing a milk production unit and registering a case against those involved.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr Tahira Siddiqui said that the action was carried out on the basis of a tip-off and was part of the authority’s campaign against unsafe food items.

She revealed that the operation was led by the Islamabad Food Authority team, which arrived at the production site in Sohan following credible information about large-scale milk adulteration. Upon inspection with modern testing equipment, the team confirmed that the milk being processed at the facility was unsafe and unfit for human consumption.

During the raid, the IFA sealed the illegal unit involved in producing and supplying fake milk in bulk. Authorities registered a case against the individuals responsible, vowing to continue their efforts against such networks in the city. The team also destroyed 6,000 liters of counterfeit milk and 300 kilograms of harmful adulterants on the spot to prevent them from reaching consumers, she added.

The adulterated material reportedly included chemical substances and powders mixed to give the appearance of milk. Officials stated that such materials not only compromise the quality of dairy products but also pose serious health risks to the public.

According to the IFA, the inspection was carried out with the help of advanced tools to ensure accurate testing and evidence collection.

Officials emphasized that the use of modern technology strengthens the authority’s ability to identify unsafe practices and take swift action.

Deputy Director of the Islamabad Food Authority, Dr. Tahira Siddique, directed teams to intensify inspections across the city. She stated that there would be zero tolerance for the sale of unsafe and substandard dairy products. “There is no permission to sell poor-quality powder or harmful substances under the name of milk,” Dr. Siddique said.

She further appealed to citizens to play their role by reporting any suspicious dairy shops, milk units, or household-based setups that may be producing adulterated products. According to her, public cooperation is essential in identifying violators and eliminating the networks behind fake milk distribution.

The Deputy Director emphasized that the crackdown against the unsafe milk mafia would continue with the support of citizens. She urged residents to remain vigilant and inform the Food Authority about any units or shops suspected of adulteration.

“The fight against adulterated milk cannot be won without the involvement of the public. We encourage people to report such activities so that immediate action can be taken,” Dr. Siddique noted.

Authorities have pledged that the campaign will continue until all illegal milk units are identified and eliminated, ensuring that citizens have access to safe and genuine dairy products.

