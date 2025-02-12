Open Menu

IFA Shares Essential Tips To Stay Healthy During Cold, Cough Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) had issued a health advisory to help citizens make informed food choices during the cold and cough season.

The guidelines focus on boosting immunity and maintaining overall well-being through simple dietary adjustments.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr. Tahira Siddique emphasized the importance of a balanced diet, hydration, and lifestyle habits to stay healthy during this time.

She highlighted that a healthy lifestyle includes consuming whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables.

She stressed the need to stay hydrated, exercise regularly, get adequate sleep, and manage stress effectively.

Avoiding processed foods, excessive sugar, and smoking can also contribute to better long-term health.

The IFA recommends specific foods to help combat cold and cough symptoms. Warm soups and broths, herbal teas like ginger or turmeric, honey mixed with warm water, citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons, and probiotics like yogurt are ideal choices.

These foods not only provide comfort but also support the immune system.

On the other hand, the authority advises against consuming cold and fizzy drinks, fried and oily foods, dairy products like milk and cheese, sugary snacks, and processed foods. These items can aggravate symptoms and weaken the body’s ability to fight off infections.

The IFA was committed to promoting safe and healthy eating habits to strengthen immunity and ensure public well-being. By following these guidelines, citizens can better protect themselves during the cold and flu season.

The Islamabad Food Authority’s advisory serves as a practical guide for residents to navigate the cold and cough season. By making mindful food choices and adopting healthy habits, individuals can enhance their immunity and overall health. The IFA continues to prioritize public health by encouraging nutritious and safe eating practices, she added.

