IFA Shares Essential Tips To Stay Healthy During Cold, Cough Season
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) had issued a health advisory to help citizens make informed food choices during the cold and cough season.
The guidelines focus on boosting immunity and maintaining overall well-being through simple dietary adjustments.
Talking to APP, Deputy Director of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr. Tahira Siddique emphasized the importance of a balanced diet, hydration, and lifestyle habits to stay healthy during this time.
She highlighted that a healthy lifestyle includes consuming whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables.
She stressed the need to stay hydrated, exercise regularly, get adequate sleep, and manage stress effectively.
Avoiding processed foods, excessive sugar, and smoking can also contribute to better long-term health.
The IFA recommends specific foods to help combat cold and cough symptoms. Warm soups and broths, herbal teas like ginger or turmeric, honey mixed with warm water, citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons, and probiotics like yogurt are ideal choices.
These foods not only provide comfort but also support the immune system.
On the other hand, the authority advises against consuming cold and fizzy drinks, fried and oily foods, dairy products like milk and cheese, sugary snacks, and processed foods. These items can aggravate symptoms and weaken the body’s ability to fight off infections.
The IFA was committed to promoting safe and healthy eating habits to strengthen immunity and ensure public well-being. By following these guidelines, citizens can better protect themselves during the cold and flu season.
The Islamabad Food Authority’s advisory serves as a practical guide for residents to navigate the cold and cough season. By making mindful food choices and adopting healthy habits, individuals can enhance their immunity and overall health. The IFA continues to prioritize public health by encouraging nutritious and safe eating practices, she added.
APP/395
Recent Stories
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'
UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief
Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness
E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..
Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IFA shares essential tips to stay healthy during cold, cough season3 minutes ago
-
Neurosurgeon raises voice for Epilepsy awareness on 'World Epilepsy Day'3 minutes ago
-
SALU introduces academic modules to boost efficiency3 minutes ago
-
Children’s Hospital observes International Childhood Cancer Day13 minutes ago
-
President Zardari back to Islamabad after two-day Portugal visit13 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured over family feud in Karak13 minutes ago
-
'Landa bazaar' thrives as hub for entrepreneurs13 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum15 minutes ago
-
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case21 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held23 minutes ago
-
Four arrested for aerial firing23 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews progress on Thandiani road expansion33 minutes ago