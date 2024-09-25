IFA Shuts Down Ketchup Unit, Seizes 1,900 Kg Of Adulterated Sauces
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr. Tahira Saddique led by a food safety team (FST) has conducted a raid at a ketchup production unit in Madina Town and eized over 1,900 kg of adulterated sauces.
Talking to APP, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the IFA has intensified its efforts to combat the production and sale of unsafe food products. A recent raid uncovered serious violations at a ketchup manufacturing unit in Madina Town, leading to significant seizures and the closure of the unit.
Following the directions of the Director of Islamabad Food Authority, a team conducted a raid on a ketchup production unit in Madina Town, Sidhran Kalan Road. The raid uncovered 1,900 kg of adulterated sauces, 100 liters of acid, and illegal colorants used in the manufacturing process, she added.
Deputy Director revealed that the brix level (sugar content) in the ketchup was found to be lower than the required standard. Additionally, fruit sauces were discovered to be adulterated with non-permissible substances, posing a significant risk to public health.
Meanwhile, during the raid, the team also found live insects in the unit, with contamination on non-food utensils, storage drums, and even the floor.
The conditions were described as unhygienic and unsafe for food production.
Furthermore, the unit was using unapproved labels and packaging, and the storage conditions were far from satisfactory. The factory was also found to be operating without a license, a serious breach of health regulations.
The Deputy Director stressed that strict action was being taken against those involved in food adulteration, stating that there would be no tolerance for businesses endangering public health.
The IFA was determined to eliminate harmful practices in Islamabad’s food industry, ensuring that only safe and high-quality food products were available in the market.
Dr Tahira urged the food business operators to prioritize quality and safety, and warned that any business found counterfeiting or violating standards would face immediate closure. The operation was part of a larger effort to rid the city of unsafe food practices and protect consumers from harmful products.
/395
Recent Stories
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PILDAT calls out regulatory gaps in political finance, urges reforms in latest report2 minutes ago
-
PM address at SDG Moment 2024: a clarion call for global unity against pressing challenges2 minutes ago
-
112 properties sealed in LDA mega operation2 minutes ago
-
Havaldar Naasir laid to rest with military honours2 minutes ago
-
FESCO redress 1,049 complaints in open courts12 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad involves with citizens under open door policy12 minutes ago
-
No notification issued regarding appointment of new CJP: Law Ministry22 minutes ago
-
DC chairs review meeting on monthly performance22 minutes ago
-
Three drug traffickers held32 minutes ago
-
Int'l conference on 'Endangered Languages' begins at AIOU32 minutes ago
-
CS GB chairs meeting on 'Mental Health & Suicide Prevention'32 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for harassing women on road32 minutes ago