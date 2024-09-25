IFA shuts down ketchup unit, seizes 1,900 kg of adulterated sauces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr. Tahira Saddique led by a food safety team (FST) has conducted a raid at a ketchup production unit in Madina Town and eized over 1,900 kg of adulterated sauces.

Talking to APP, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the IFA has intensified its efforts to combat the production and sale of unsafe food products. A recent raid uncovered serious violations at a ketchup manufacturing unit in Madina Town, leading to significant seizures and the closure of the unit.

Following the directions of the Director of Islamabad Food Authority, a team conducted a raid on a ketchup production unit in Madina Town, Sidhran Kalan Road. The raid uncovered 1,900 kg of adulterated sauces, 100 liters of acid, and illegal colorants used in the manufacturing process, she added.

Deputy Director revealed that the brix level (sugar content) in the ketchup was found to be lower than the required standard. Additionally, fruit sauces were discovered to be adulterated with non-permissible substances, posing a significant risk to public health.

Meanwhile, during the raid, the team also found live insects in the unit, with contamination on non-food utensils, storage drums, and even the floor.

The conditions were described as unhygienic and unsafe for food production.

Furthermore, the unit was using unapproved labels and packaging, and the storage conditions were far from satisfactory. The factory was also found to be operating without a license, a serious breach of health regulations.

The Deputy Director stressed that strict action was being taken against those involved in food adulteration, stating that there would be no tolerance for businesses endangering public health.

The IFA was determined to eliminate harmful practices in Islamabad’s food industry, ensuring that only safe and high-quality food products were available in the market.

Dr Tahira urged the food business operators to prioritize quality and safety, and warned that any business found counterfeiting or violating standards would face immediate closure. The operation was part of a larger effort to rid the city of unsafe food practices and protect consumers from harmful products.

/395