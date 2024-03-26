IFA signs MoU with NIH to bolster food testing capabilities

Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Saddique on Tuesday said that the IFA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Health (NIH) towards ensuring the safety of consumables in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Saddique on Tuesday said that the IFA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Health (NIH) towards ensuring the safety of consumables in the Federal Capital.

This collaboration aims to enhance food testing capabilities and strengthen efforts to combat the proliferation of harmful health products in the city.

Talking to APP, she said that the MoU was signed between Dr. Tanveer, Chief Nutrition Wing of NIH, and Irfan Nawaz Memon, Director of IFA.

This collaboration was expected to streamline food testing procedures, ensuring rigorous examination of food samples to identify any potential risks to public health.

She revealed that the partnership entails a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering food safety measures across Islamabad.

With access to the advanced facilities at the NIH laboratory, IFA would conduct thorough inspections of various eateries to eliminate substandard food items from circulation.

Additionally, training sessions conducted by NIH experts would equip IFA personnel with the necessary skills to enforce food safety protocols effectively.

Dr. Tahira highlighted the absence of a dedicated testing laboratory within IFA before this collaboration, emphasizing the significance of leveraging NIH's resources to expedite the sampling and testing process.

The proximity of the NIH lab would enable swift transportation of perishable food items for timely analysis, thereby enhancing the efficiency of IFA's regulatory actions against adulterated food outlets.

The partnership between IFA and NIH signified a concerted effort to address the challenges posed by unsafe food products in the city. By pooling their resources and expertise, both organizations were poised to elevate their capabilities in safeguarding the well-being of citizens.

In conclusion, the alliance between IFA and NIH underscored a shared commitment to upholding food safety standards and protecting consumers from the risks associated with substandard food items, she added.

