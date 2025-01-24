IFA Takes Action Against Unhygienic Restaurants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) continued its crackdown on restaurants violating food safety regulations, sealing one popular fast food establishment and heavily fining two others, on Friday.
According to press release issued here on Friday, The IFA also destroyed over two maunds (approximately 160 lbs) of substandard oil and expired food items.
During inspections across the city, the IFA issued corrective notices to 15 food businesses, requiring them to improve their hygiene and food handling practices.
One well-known restaurant was sealed after inspectors discovered it was using contaminated oil for frying. Heavy fines were levied against two other establishments for significant breaches of food safety regulations.
Dr. Tahira Siddique, Deputy Director of the IFA, highlighted several violations found during the inspections.
These included unsanitary kitchen conditions with insects present, improper food storage, the use of rusty utensils for food preparation, failure to comply with previous IFA instructions, and disregard for basic hygiene principles.
Inspectors also noted open drains, a filthy washing area, and a foul-smelling environment in some locations.
The Deputy Director emphasized the health risks associated with consuming food prepared under such unhygienic conditions.
The IFA reiterated its commitment to regular inspections of all food establishments to identify and address unsanitary practices.
Dr. Tahira Siddique stated that food safety teams are working diligently to eliminate food adulteration and ensure compliance with international standards throughout the food preparation and delivery process.
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IFA takes action against unhygienic restaurants5 minutes ago
-
Spurious fertilizers seized5 minutes ago
-
Three alleged dacoits held5 minutes ago
-
Registrar challenges contempt of court, 6-member bench constituted25 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road accident25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest peddlers, recover drugs25 minutes ago
-
DG Khan new commissioner stresses teamwork for CM’s initiatives enforcement25 minutes ago
-
Two injured criminals arrested, two escaped in encounter with Rattaamral police25 minutes ago
-
Three persons arrested for thrashing teacher35 minutes ago
-
KP Govt airlifts 1500kg medicines to upper Kurram35 minutes ago
-
Mayor condemns use of force against protesting employees35 minutes ago
-
Diver dies as tractor falls into River Indus35 minutes ago