IFA Takes Action Against Unhygienic Restaurants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) continued its crackdown on restaurants violating food safety regulations, sealing one popular fast food establishment and heavily fining two others, on Friday.

According to press release issued here on Friday, The IFA also destroyed over two maunds (approximately 160 lbs) of substandard oil and expired food items.

During inspections across the city, the IFA issued corrective notices to 15 food businesses, requiring them to improve their hygiene and food handling practices.

One well-known restaurant was sealed after inspectors discovered it was using contaminated oil for frying. Heavy fines were levied against two other establishments for significant breaches of food safety regulations.

Dr. Tahira Siddique, Deputy Director of the IFA, highlighted several violations found during the inspections.

These included unsanitary kitchen conditions with insects present, improper food storage, the use of rusty utensils for food preparation, failure to comply with previous IFA instructions, and disregard for basic hygiene principles.

Inspectors also noted open drains, a filthy washing area, and a foul-smelling environment in some locations.

The Deputy Director emphasized the health risks associated with consuming food prepared under such unhygienic conditions.

The IFA reiterated its commitment to regular inspections of all food establishments to identify and address unsanitary practices.

Dr. Tahira Siddique stated that food safety teams are working diligently to eliminate food adulteration and ensure compliance with international standards throughout the food preparation and delivery process.

