IFA Team Seals Food Unit For Selling Stale Fish

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) In a crackdown on food safety violations, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) team on Thursday sealed a food unit in Sector F-7 for selling spoiled fish.

The team, led by Deputy Director Dr.

Tahira Siddique, found petrified fish on display as well as in the freezer, petrified and fresh fish stored together, frozen fish and prawns stored at inappropriate temperatures, no labeling on fish and other seafood, while rotten chicken paws were also stored together.

The IFA team sealed the unit and wasted 512 kg of bad fish, 17 kg of prawns, 40 kg of squid, 30 kg of crabs, 5 kg of lobsters, and 15 kg of chicken feet.

The IFA warned food outlets to ensure the safety of their food products or face strict action. The authority also urged consumers to report any food safety violations they come across.

