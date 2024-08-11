Open Menu

IFA Tightens Grip On Food Quality At ICT’s Recreation Spots

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

IFA tightens grip on food quality at ICT’s recreation spots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) teams have carried out inspections at food stalls across the city’s popular entertainment spots to ensure public health.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said, "The authority has begun inspections of food stalls at recreation venues around the city. Over the weekend, officials carried out checks to ensure that the food being sold meets health and safety standards."

Dr. Tahira Saddique confirmed that food stalls at various leisure spots were thoroughly inspected.

"The inspections were conducted to safeguard public health by making sure that the food offered at these places is safe for consumption," she added.

She said that the goal of these inspections was to provide citizens with healthy food options while they enjoy their time at these venues.

The authority aimed to maintain strict oversight over food quality to prevent any potential health risks to the public, she added.

This initiative was part of a broader effort by the Islamabad Food Authority to ensure that all food outlets, particularly those in high-traffic areas, comply with food safety regulations, she concluded.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

24 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan