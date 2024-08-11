IFA tightens grip on food quality at ICT’s recreation spots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) teams have carried out inspections at food stalls across the city’s popular entertainment spots to ensure public health.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said, "The authority has begun inspections of food stalls at recreation venues around the city. Over the weekend, officials carried out checks to ensure that the food being sold meets health and safety standards."

Dr. Tahira Saddique confirmed that food stalls at various leisure spots were thoroughly inspected.

"The inspections were conducted to safeguard public health by making sure that the food offered at these places is safe for consumption," she added.

She said that the goal of these inspections was to provide citizens with healthy food options while they enjoy their time at these venues.

The authority aimed to maintain strict oversight over food quality to prevent any potential health risks to the public, she added.

This initiative was part of a broader effort by the Islamabad Food Authority to ensure that all food outlets, particularly those in high-traffic areas, comply with food safety regulations, she concluded.

