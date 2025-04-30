IFA trains food staff to boost safety in Capital restaurants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has started training food handlers to improve food safety in restaurants of the Federal Capital.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr Tahira Siddique said that the move is part of the food authority's regular efforts to ensure clean and safe meals for people in the Federal Capital.

To ensure better compliance with food safety rules, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) recently organised a training session for food workers. The session was attended by 60 staff members of a well-known restaurant in the capital, she said

During the training, food handlers were informed about the latest food safety laws. And the participants were briefed on how to follow all mandatory rules related to safe food preparation and service.

The session also focused on personal hygiene of workers and cleanliness standards required in food handling. Deputy Director of IFA said that food handlers were taught how to maintain hygiene while cooking, storing, and serving food.

According to Dr. Siddique, the staff were trained to follow international hygiene standards from the kitchen to the customer’s table.

They were also given guidelines on how to avoid food wastage. The training aimed to help workers adopt better practices to prevent spoilage and serve meals that are safe to consume.

Officials believe that the training will bring visible improvements in the quality of food served at restaurants. Deputy Director IFA said that such sessions are part of a larger effort to protect public health by raising awareness among food workers.

Dr. Siddique stated that providing clean and safe food to citizens is a key goal of the authority. “Improving food quality is our main priority, and we will continue our work to ensure that people get meals that meet basic nutrition and safety standards,” she added.

The Deputy Director said that IFA is committed to providing nutritious food and will continue to support all food-related businesses in following safety rules. The Authority plans to hold more sessions in the future to guide food handlers in various restaurants and food outlets across the city.

This ongoing effort is part of a broader campaign to strengthen food safety and hygiene standards in Islamabad.

APP/395