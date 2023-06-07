UrduPoint.com

IFA, UNFAO Hold Walk To Raise Awareness On 'World Food Safety Day'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 07:01 PM

IFA, UNFAO hold walk to raise awareness on 'World Food Safety Day'

In an effort to promote food safety and ensure the well-being of citizens, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) jointly organized an awareness walk on Wednesday under the theme 'Food Standards Save Lives' to commemorate World Food Safety Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :In an effort to promote food safety and ensure the well-being of citizens, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) jointly organized an awareness walk on Wednesday under the theme 'Food Standards Save Lives' to commemorate World Food Safety Day.

According to the ICT spokesperson, the rally � held under the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon � was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Usman Ashraf, and IFA Deputy Director Dr Tahira Siddique.

The awareness walk saw the participation of a diverse group of individuals, including the President of the Chamber of Commerce, members of the business community, and a large number of concerned citizens.

Addressing the importance of providing high-quality food to the population, the participants emphasized that ensuring the availability of safe and nutritious food was paramount for safeguarding lives and promoting public health.

On the occasion, Usman Ashraf highlighted the ICT administration's commitment to delivering clean and safe food to the residents of Islamabad. He reiterated that it was their mission to ensure that citizens have access to food that meets stringent quality and safety standards.

Furthermore, Dr Tahira Siddiqui emphasized that the process of educating the public about food safety was an ongoing effort. In the next phase, she added, strict action would be taken against individuals or establishments found to be in violation of food safety regulations.

Dr Siddiqui said the establishment of IFA signified a significant step forward in the city's efforts to guarantee the availability of high-quality food. By setting and enforcing food safety standards, the authority aimed to enhance public confidence and ensure the delivery of safe food to the residents of Islamabad, she added.

Related Topics

Islamabad World United Nations Business Agriculture Chamber Commerce

Recent Stories

Putin Tells Erdogan That Kiev Uses Terrorist Metho ..

Putin Tells Erdogan That Kiev Uses Terrorist Methods of Sabotage in Russia - Kre ..

27 seconds ago
 Naveed Qamar attends commonwealth trade ministers' ..

Naveed Qamar attends commonwealth trade ministers' meeting, advocates equitable ..

28 seconds ago
 Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated ..

Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting

30 seconds ago
 280 challan tickets issued over one way rule viola ..

280 challan tickets issued over one way rule violation

33 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Medical College (FMC) delegation to vis ..

Faisalabad Medical College (FMC) delegation to visit GB from June 10

3 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara directs DPOs to enforce National Action ..

DIG Hazara directs DPOs to enforce National Action Plan with true spirit

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.