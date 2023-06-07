IFA, UNFAO hold walk to raise awareness on 'World Food Safety Day'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :In an effort to promote food safety and ensure the well-being of citizens, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) jointly organized an awareness walk on Wednesday under the theme 'Food Standards Save Lives' to commemorate World Food Safety Day.

According to the ICT spokesperson, the rally � held under the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon � was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Usman Ashraf, and IFA Deputy Director Dr Tahira Siddique.

The awareness walk saw the participation of a diverse group of individuals, including the President of the Chamber of Commerce, members of the business community, and a large number of concerned citizens.

Addressing the importance of providing high-quality food to the population, the participants emphasized that ensuring the availability of safe and nutritious food was paramount for safeguarding lives and promoting public health.

On the occasion, Usman Ashraf highlighted the ICT administration's commitment to delivering clean and safe food to the residents of Islamabad. He reiterated that it was their mission to ensure that citizens have access to food that meets stringent quality and safety standards.

Furthermore, Dr Tahira Siddiqui emphasized that the process of educating the public about food safety was an ongoing effort. In the next phase, she added, strict action would be taken against individuals or establishments found to be in violation of food safety regulations.

Dr Siddiqui said the establishment of IFA signified a significant step forward in the city's efforts to guarantee the availability of high-quality food. By setting and enforcing food safety standards, the authority aimed to enhance public confidence and ensure the delivery of safe food to the residents of Islamabad, she added.