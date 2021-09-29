IFAC Board appoints member of IFAC SMPAG for 2022-2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) board has appointed M. Ali Latif, Vice President the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) (2020-21) and recently elected member of the council serving for second consecutive four-year term (2021-25), as Member of the IFAC Small and Medium Practices Advisory Group (SMPAG) for 2022-2024.

According to a statement, M. Ali Latif is a Fellow Member (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and currently working as Partner in "M/s Muniff Ziauddin & Co., Chartered Accountants".

Latif has more than 15 years of varied professional experience in areas of Audit, Public Financial Management, Tax Planning and Business Advisory. He is a Council Member since 2017 and had also earlier served as an elected member of the Northern Regional Committee of ICAP for two consecutive four-year terms (2009-2013 & 2013-2017).

He has remained as Chairman of numerous ICAP Committees and has also served as President of Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants – PIPFA.

The IFAC SMP Advisory Group is an advisory body that provides strategic input on IFAC's activities in main areas such as supporting standard setting and providing regular and timely input to the international standard-setting process in order to help ensure the stability, relevance, and proportionality of international standards to SMEs/SMPs; building a future-ready profession and developing and sharing practical guidance, tools and resources with a focus on implementation of international standards, practice management and business advisory services; and speaking out, promoting the visibility and recognition of SMPs and representing and advocating on behalf of SMPs and SMEs worldwide.

ICAP has always been playing a pivotal role in positioning the CA Pakistan Brand prominently on all international Accounting Forums and strengthening the CA Pakistan brand image internationally.