Open Menu

IFAD Country Director Highlights Importance In Investing KP Youth Upskilling, Women Empowerment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 11:10 PM

IFAD Country Director highlights importance in investing KP youth upskilling, women empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Fernanda Thomaz Da Rocha, Country Director IFAD Pakistan Friday emphasized the importance of investing in youth upskilling and women empowerment, stating that the partnership will create real opportunities for young people and drive inclusive growth.

Fernanda said, the IFAD, KP-TEVTA aims to skill 60,000 rural youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here.

A partnership agreement has been initiated by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)-financed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Economic Transformation Project (KP-RETP), together with the KP Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar.

The collaboration aims to deliver practical, market-responsive training programs that equip young people with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in an evolving job market.

The initiative seeks to train 60,000 youth in rural areas, with at least 30 percent of participants being women.

The program focuses on women empowerment and equal access to economic opportunities, aligning vocational training with market demands to create pathways for youth employment and contribute to the province's industrial and economic growth.

Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industries, emphasized the significance of this landmark collaboration, stating that it marks a major step forward in efforts to uplift rural communities through skills and entrepreneurship.

Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar Qaiser Ali emphasized the need to connect education with industry for meaningful progress. Arif Ullah Awan, Project Director, KP-RETP, stated that the collaboration reflects a commitment to transforming rural livelihoods by equipping youth with skills that are relevant and future-focused.

The partnership between KP-RETP, KP-TEVTA, and UET Peshawar is expected to make a positive impact on the lives of rural youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly competitive world.

Recent Stories

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

43 minutes ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators

1 hour ago
 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA f ..

Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID

8 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

8 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

8 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

10 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

10 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan