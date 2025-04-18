IFAD Country Director highlights importance in investing KP youth upskilling, women empowerment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Fernanda Thomaz Da Rocha, Country Director IFAD Pakistan Friday emphasized the importance of investing in youth upskilling and women empowerment, stating that the partnership will create real opportunities for young people and drive inclusive growth.

Fernanda said, the IFAD, KP-TEVTA aims to skill 60,000 rural youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here.

A partnership agreement has been initiated by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)-financed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Economic Transformation Project (KP-RETP), together with the KP Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar.

The collaboration aims to deliver practical, market-responsive training programs that equip young people with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in an evolving job market.

The initiative seeks to train 60,000 youth in rural areas, with at least 30 percent of participants being women.

The program focuses on women empowerment and equal access to economic opportunities, aligning vocational training with market demands to create pathways for youth employment and contribute to the province's industrial and economic growth.

Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industries, emphasized the significance of this landmark collaboration, stating that it marks a major step forward in efforts to uplift rural communities through skills and entrepreneurship.

Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar Qaiser Ali emphasized the need to connect education with industry for meaningful progress. Arif Ullah Awan, Project Director, KP-RETP, stated that the collaboration reflects a commitment to transforming rural livelihoods by equipping youth with skills that are relevant and future-focused.

The partnership between KP-RETP, KP-TEVTA, and UET Peshawar is expected to make a positive impact on the lives of rural youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly competitive world.