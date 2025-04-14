Open Menu

IFC Delegation Calls On Sardar Awais Leghari

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 11:10 PM

IFC delegation calls on Sardar Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A delegation of International Finance Corporation (IFC) led by Linda Rudo Munyengeterwa called on Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari here on Monday.

Private investment in the energy sector through Public Private Partnership models came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release.

Sardar Awais Leghari appreciated the role of IFC in introducing modern technology for investment in the energy sector.

The minister while appreciating the IFC's technical expertise and global experience said that the government was committed to providing a conducive environment to investors.

The IFC expressed its willingness to support the Power Division's digital meterization policy and offered to assist in policy formulation and reforms.

The delegation presented examples of successful models in Brazil, Peru, Colombia and India, through which increased investment, integration of renewable energy and open access were promoted.

The meeting agreed that cooperation will be further promoted in the future and joint efforts will be implemented in various energy projects.

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

26 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

56 minutes ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

1 hour ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

2 hours ago
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on com ..

UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes

3 hours ago
 GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, ..

GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, trade integration: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago
 ‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for n ..

‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for national industry: CEO of ADNEC

3 hours ago

ADGM’s FSRA imposes fines of $8.85 million on ‘HAYVN’ Group

3 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings Launches Genetics and Rare Diseas ..

Burjeel Holdings Launches Genetics and Rare Disease Center

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan