IFC delegation calls on Sardar Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A delegation of International Finance Corporation (IFC) led by Linda Rudo Munyengeterwa called on Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari here on Monday.

Private investment in the energy sector through Public Private Partnership models came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release.

Sardar Awais Leghari appreciated the role of IFC in introducing modern technology for investment in the energy sector.

The minister while appreciating the IFC's technical expertise and global experience said that the government was committed to providing a conducive environment to investors.

The IFC expressed its willingness to support the Power Division's digital meterization policy and offered to assist in policy formulation and reforms.

The delegation presented examples of successful models in Brazil, Peru, Colombia and India, through which increased investment, integration of renewable energy and open access were promoted.

The meeting agreed that cooperation will be further promoted in the future and joint efforts will be implemented in various energy projects.