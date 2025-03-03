(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A four-member delegation led by Global Director for Climate at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Jamie Fergusson met with Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam at her office on Monday to explore avenues for deepening collaboration in addressing the challenges of climate change.

The meeting focused on strengthening the partnership between the IFC and Ministry of Climate Change with an emphasis on enhancing the capacity of stakeholders across various sectors to address the impacts of climate change.

The delegation discussed strategies to improve Pakistan’s ability to respond to climate change, emphasizing the importance of continued global support for developing nations.

Both Romina Khurshid Alam and Jamie Fergusson highlighted the need for stronger partnerships to empower key stakeholders, including environmentalists, academics, and technical experts, to effectively combat climate change.

In her remarks, Romina underscored the urgent need for increased accessibility to climate funding to help developing countries mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change.

She pointed out that despite contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan is among the most vulnerable to the devastating impacts of climate change, including floods, droughts, and extreme temperatures.

Alam called for streamlined access to climate finance to implement long-term adaptation and mitigation plans.

She emphasized the importance of simplifying processes for developing countries to access climate funds, enabling large-scale projects aimed at reducing the impacts of climate change on communities and ecosystems.

Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, Aisha Humera Moriani discussed the growing potential of electric vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan’s efforts to cut carbon emissions and improve air quality.

She proposed strengthening collaboration with the EV sector, particularly in light of rising demand for two-wheelers in the country.

Secretary Moriani highlighted the popularity of two-wheelers in Pakistan and suggested that promoting electric two-wheelers could significantly reduce carbon emissions from transportation, improve air quality in urban areas, and decrease reliance on fossil fuels.

The delegation acknowledged the importance of this initiative and expressed interest in further exploring cooperation with the EV sector as part of a comprehensive strategy to address climate change. The discussion also covered the broader need to promote sustainable transportation solutions to reduce Pakistan’s carbon footprint.

Jamie Fergusson commended Romina Khurshid Alam’s leadership on climate change, especially her advocacy for Pakistan’s climate priorities at COP29.

He recognized Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change and emphasized the necessity of global cooperation in supporting the country’s climate efforts and reaffirmed the IFC's commitment to providing technical expertise and strategic guidance to help Pakistan implement projects that promote climate resilience and sustainable development.

Both parties agreed that stronger collaboration between Pakistan and international financial institutions like the IFC is vital for advancing the country’s climate agenda. The exchange of resources and ideas will be key to overcoming the challenges posed by climate change, particularly in vulnerable regions like Pakistan.

Alam reiterated her commitment to working closely with the IFC to secure the necessary resources for climate action projects. She emphasized the importance of involving local stakeholders and communities to ensure that climate solutions are tailored to Pakistan’s unique needs.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to further strengthening collaborative efforts, with a shared focus on supporting Pakistan’s climate resilience in the years ahead.