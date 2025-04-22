Iffat Naveed’s short stories collection “Raddi” launch at ACP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Literary Committee (She’r-o-Sukhn) organized a compelling book launch ceremony for “Raddi”, a powerful new collection of short stories by renowned fiction writer Iffat Naveed.

The event, held at the Haseena Moin Hall, was presided over by Ikhlaq Ahmed, Chairman of the Literary Committee (Fiction), and featured celebrated literary figure Shehnaz Shoro as the chief guest.

The ceremony brought together some of the most respected voices in contemporary literature, including Mehnaz Rehman, Dr. Auj e Kamal, Nasira Zuberi, Gohar Taj, and Shabnam Gul, each of whom shared their insightful reflections on Iffat Naveed’s literary contribution.

In his opening remarks, Ikhlaq Ahmed praised the collection, stating, “Every story in Iffat Naveed’s book is a challenge—a unique intellectual journey that tests the reader’s perception. Her work adds a precious gem to the treasure of urdu literature. I urge her to continue her literary mission with the same passion.

Chief Guest Shehnaz Shoro described “Raddi” as a standout in modern storytelling. She said, “Iffat writes with striking boldness and honesty. Her expression, ‘I have already connected with death in life,’ reflects a profound existential awareness. Iffat’s fearless narratives acknowledge no limitations; her characters are liberated, not mere puppets.”

Nasira Zuberi, Shabnam Gul and GoharTaj expressed, “This book, ‘Raddi’, is so impactful it should be passed down to daughters as part of their dowry. Iffat’s writing is a brave reflection of modern society. She doesn't offer answers but stirs the courage to question. Her pen reaches beyond personal realms to engage with global social realities.”

In her heartfelt closing remarks, Iffat Naveed expressed deep gratitude to Ahmed Shah and the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi for their support in organizing the event. She acknowledged her children for being her greatest strength, saying, “Whatever I am today, I owe to them.”