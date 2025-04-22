Iffat Naveed’s Short Stories Collection “Raddi” Launch At ACP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 11:38 PM
Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Literary Committee (She’r-o-Sukhn) organized a compelling book launch ceremony for “Raddi”, a powerful new collection of short stories by renowned fiction writer Iffat Naveed
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Literary Committee (She’r-o-Sukhn) organized a compelling book launch ceremony for “Raddi”, a powerful new collection of short stories by renowned fiction writer Iffat Naveed.
The event, held at the Haseena Moin Hall, was presided over by Ikhlaq Ahmed, Chairman of the Literary Committee (Fiction), and featured celebrated literary figure Shehnaz Shoro as the chief guest.
The ceremony brought together some of the most respected voices in contemporary literature, including Mehnaz Rehman, Dr. Auj e Kamal, Nasira Zuberi, Gohar Taj, and Shabnam Gul, each of whom shared their insightful reflections on Iffat Naveed’s literary contribution.
In his opening remarks, Ikhlaq Ahmed praised the collection, stating, “Every story in Iffat Naveed’s book is a challenge—a unique intellectual journey that tests the reader’s perception. Her work adds a precious gem to the treasure of urdu literature. I urge her to continue her literary mission with the same passion.
”
Chief Guest Shehnaz Shoro described “Raddi” as a standout in modern storytelling. She said, “Iffat writes with striking boldness and honesty. Her expression, ‘I have already connected with death in life,’ reflects a profound existential awareness. Iffat’s fearless narratives acknowledge no limitations; her characters are liberated, not mere puppets.”
Nasira Zuberi, Shabnam Gul and GoharTaj expressed, “This book, ‘Raddi’, is so impactful it should be passed down to daughters as part of their dowry. Iffat’s writing is a brave reflection of modern society. She doesn't offer answers but stirs the courage to question. Her pen reaches beyond personal realms to engage with global social realities.”
In her heartfelt closing remarks, Iffat Naveed expressed deep gratitude to Ahmed Shah and the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi for their support in organizing the event. She acknowledged her children for being her greatest strength, saying, “Whatever I am today, I owe to them.”
Recent Stories
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
All out efforts being made to strengthen democratic system: Minister of State fo ..
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street crime suspect
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Zimbabwe's 45th Indepe ..
Table of IMF economic growth forecasts
ITMC China and UNI International discuss potential collaboration with AJK Govt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock19 minutes ago
-
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri19 minutes ago
-
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive19 minutes ago
-
All out efforts being made to strengthen democratic system: Minister of State for Law and Justice Ba ..20 minutes ago
-
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street crime suspect20 minutes ago
-
Govt achieve economic stability through consistent policies: Hanif Abbasi20 minutes ago
-
M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project to be included in PSDP for FY 2025-26: NA body told29 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt fully active in protecting farmers' rights: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari24 minutes ago
-
Iffat Naveed’s short stories collection “Raddi” launch at ACP24 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakistan to be held on April 2524 minutes ago
-
27 non-locals killed, several injured in Pahalgam attack in IIOJK24 minutes ago
-
KP health department initiates registration of Blood Banks24 minutes ago