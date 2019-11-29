Iffat Omar demands ban on Khalilur Rehman Qamar

Pakistani actress Iffat Omar, while criticizing famous screenwriter and director Khalilur Rehman Qamar, has demanded to impose ban on him

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) - Pakistani actress Iffat Omar, while criticizing famous screenwriter and director Khalilur Rehman Qamar, has demanded to impose ban on him.In an interview, the actress said that she is disappointed over the attitude of Qamar when he openly insulted senior artists of the industry.

Talking about Qamar's film Kaaf Kangana', Iffat said that he has wasted the money of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) with this content.She further denounced Qamar over his comment regarding gang rape of men.