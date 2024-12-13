Open Menu

IFJ, WMF Hold Training For Journalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM

IFJ, WMF hold training for journalists

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and Women Media Forum Pakistan, in collaboration with the Multan Press Club, concluded a two-day training program addressing key challenges in the media industry.

Held at the Multan Press Club, the program brought together 20 journalists, including 15 women, for interactive sessions on gender equity, workplace safety, journalists' rights, and gender mainstreaming. Esteemed trainers Rooba Arooj and Aneela Ashraf facilitated the training, fostering thought-provoking discussions and practical learning.

Participants actively engaged in group work and presentations, highlighting the importance of addressing harassment and embracing diversity in media spaces.

In his remarks during the closing ceremony, Shakeel Anjum, President of the Multan Press Club, emphasized the club's commitment to inclusivity. "We will expand women’s membership and restore essential facilities like the ladies' room and restrooms," he announced.

This initiative underscores the dedication of IFJ, Women Media Forum, and the Multan Press Club to fostering equality, safeguarding rights, and creating a safer, more inclusive media environment, said the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Shakeel Women Media Industry

