IFJ, WMF Hold Training For Journalists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and Women Media Forum Pakistan, in collaboration with the Multan Press Club, concluded a two-day training program addressing key challenges in the media industry.
Held at the Multan Press Club, the program brought together 20 journalists, including 15 women, for interactive sessions on gender equity, workplace safety, journalists' rights, and gender mainstreaming. Esteemed trainers Rooba Arooj and Aneela Ashraf facilitated the training, fostering thought-provoking discussions and practical learning.
Participants actively engaged in group work and presentations, highlighting the importance of addressing harassment and embracing diversity in media spaces.
In his remarks during the closing ceremony, Shakeel Anjum, President of the Multan Press Club, emphasized the club's commitment to inclusivity. "We will expand women’s membership and restore essential facilities like the ladies' room and restrooms," he announced.
This initiative underscores the dedication of IFJ, Women Media Forum, and the Multan Press Club to fostering equality, safeguarding rights, and creating a safer, more inclusive media environment, said the participants.
Recent Stories
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDMA releases special financial package for Bannu incident victims56 seconds ago
-
IFJ, WMF hold training for journalists59 seconds ago
-
PAL invites applications for Interprovincial Residential Program for young writers1 minute ago
-
Two killed, six injured in road accident1 minute ago
-
District administration arrests 6 for illegal gas-filled plastic bags1 minute ago
-
SMC delegation from NIM Peshawar lauds UAJK’s educational excellence1 minute ago
-
NCSW, UNFPA hold grand consultative session1 minute ago
-
RPO for strict action to control fireworks, firing2 minutes ago
-
AC Larkana holds meeting for upcoming police campaign drive2 minutes ago
-
Country has surplus LNG: Musadik Malik11 minutes ago
-
Indian Hindu pilgrims to arrive on 19th11 minutes ago
-
RDA conducts operation against four illegal housing schemes11 minutes ago