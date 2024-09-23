Open Menu

IFJHR Expresses Deep Shock Over Criminal Behavior Of Jammu's Kot Balwal Jail Staffers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

IFJHR expresses deep shock over criminal behavior of Jammu's Kot Balwal Jail staffers

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Indian-occupied Kashmir-based rights outfit International Forum for Justice Human Rights has expressed deep shock and anguish about the alleged criminal negligence of Kot Balwal Jail-occupied Jammu authorities for not honoring court orders regarding the medical checkup and treatment of many jail inmates and prisoners.

They all have been suffering from life-threatening diseases like heart disease, sugar, kidney problems, and hypertension, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control (LoC).

The IFJHR, IIOJK Chairman Mohammed Ahsan Untoo, the report continued, said in a statement issued in occupied Srinagar on Sunday that the Indian National Investigation Agency-NNIA court, Srinagar, had months before ordered that inmates/prisoners should be taken to hospital and an expert's advice sought for their treatment, but unfortunately authorities, Superintendent of Jail Mr. Panditha at the jail, were allegedly playing with the lives of many prisoners, including unlawfully detained innocent Kashmiris, who got involved in a series of fake cases.

"The height of alleged criminal negligence is that their medical treatment is not being done, thus exposing them to the dangers of this deadly disease, which has been declared other family members before court," the Kashmiri human rights activist said.

The Kashmiri rights activist Untoo further said if the senior authorities/officials don't take action immediately against superintendent Jailkot Bhalwall Jammu, he (Untoo) will move to consult his legal team to approach the International Court of Justice for the result of the difficulties faced by Kashmiri prisoners in different jails across India and in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state. 

"The special rapporteur of the United Nations on prisoners will also be approached," Untoo declared, adding, "We cannot be mute spectators and see the sons of soil suffering languishing behind the bars in various notorious jails in India and in the turbulent IIOJ&K state."

