IFRC head reviews ongoing projects for Afghan refugees

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) ::Head of International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), Pakistan Peter (Piwi) Ophoff on Sunday visited district D.I.Khan to review working methodologies of the field staff during a vaccination drive for Afghan refugees.

Deputy Commissioner DIKhan, Inayatullah Waseem organized a meeting for visiting guests where District Health Officer Dr Irfan Azia, EPI Coordinator, District Secretary PRCS, and District Organizer Afghan Refugees were present.

Peter Ophoff informed the participants about the ongoing projects initiated by IFRC in D.I.Khan under Hilal-e-Ahmar Pakistan. He said that two new projects for Afghan refugees would be started soon including COVID Vaccination Project and Cash for Migration Project.

Later, he visited the mobile Health and Vaccination Unit for locals and Afghan refugees in village Balochaan, at Ratta Kulachi. He met the staff of Pakistan Red Crescent (PRCS) and commended the volunteers on duty for their work.

He also visited the PRCS office where he was briefed about future activities and ongoing welfare-oriented schemes for serving humanity. After attending the session, he went to Small Industrial Estate D.I.Khan and reviewed the Biodegradable (D2W) Shopping Bags Manufacturing Unit that was run by PRCS DIKhan.