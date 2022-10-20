UrduPoint.com

IFRC Working To Raise Donations For Flood-affected Areas In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 08:25 PM

IFRC working to raise donations for flood-affected areas in Pakistan

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Head of Emergency for Pakistan ChiranJiva livera said on Thursday that floods in Pakistan have badly affected people where the scale of the help is to be increased

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Head of Emergency for Pakistan ChiranJiva livera said on Thursday that floods in Pakistan have badly affected people where the scale of the help is to be increased.

Therefore, IFRC is working to raise 55 million Dollars in donations all over the world at the request of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

The amount will be spent on the rehabilitation and recovery of flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists during his visit to flood-affected areas in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that Pakistan Red Crescent was currently providing shelter, food, clean drinking water, free medical facilities, free medicines, and health and hygiene care kits and awareness to the flood victims in collaboration with IFRC, ICRC, Norwegian Red Cross, and other movement partners.

However, the victims still need more aid, for which he said, they were taking steps to raise donations at the international level.

On the other hand, the Norwegian Red Cross's head of International programs Rothing Jakob said that he was saddened by the damage caused by the floods in Pakistan.

The Norwegian Red Cross was trying its best to help the victims, adding "we currently provide free medical facilities as well as free medicines in various districts," He said, they were also working closely with the Pakistan Red Crescent society, the Government of Pakistan, and the district administration for providing hygiene kits and awareness too.

Meanwhile, both heads also met Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur and Commissioner DI Khan Amir Afaq.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur appreciated the steps taken for the immediate help of the flood victims and said that providing shelter for the victims who had not yet returned to their homes before the arrival of winter was one of their priorities.

"The government is utilizing all resources, " he further added to his statement, "Flood victims still need the state-of-the-art Water plant of Pakistan Red Crescent in Tank. While the government is installing 29 tube wells in the district, this water treatment plant is providing clean water to the people, so the plants should not be shifted from the district to any other place." Meanwhile, the PRCS Management has informed the Provincial minister and Commissioner Dera Ismail khan division regarding the shifting of the Water treatment plant from the tank to Dera Ismail khan on emergency bases. so flood affected in the DI Khan can also get clean drinking water.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Visit Dera Ismail Khan Tank All From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Quality education critical for nations' developmen ..

Quality education critical for nations' development: Commissioner Loralai

12 minutes ago
 4 suspects held, hashish, liquor seized

4 suspects held, hashish, liquor seized

12 minutes ago
 UNCTAD Warns of Rising Prices, Food Insecurity Unl ..

UNCTAD Warns of Rising Prices, Food Insecurity Unless Grain Deal Extended in Nov ..

12 minutes ago
 Sindh University organizes speech competitions

Sindh University organizes speech competitions

12 minutes ago
 Collective measures needed to eliminate menace of ..

Collective measures needed to eliminate menace of smog: Secretary

23 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal directs officials to remove bottleneck ..

Ahsan Iqbal directs officials to remove bottlenecks in CPEC projects

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.