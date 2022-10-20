IFRC working to raise donations for flood-affected areas in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Head of Emergency for Pakistan ChiranJiva livera said on Thursday that floods in Pakistan have badly affected people where the scale of the help is to be increased.

Therefore, IFRC is working to raise 55 million Dollars in donations all over the world at the request of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

The amount will be spent on the rehabilitation and recovery of flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists during his visit to flood-affected areas in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that Pakistan Red Crescent was currently providing shelter, food, clean drinking water, free medical facilities, free medicines, and health and hygiene care kits and awareness to the flood victims in collaboration with IFRC, ICRC, Norwegian Red Cross, and other movement partners.

However, the victims still need more aid, for which he said, they were taking steps to raise donations at the international level.

On the other hand, the Norwegian Red Cross's head of International programs Rothing Jakob said that he was saddened by the damage caused by the floods in Pakistan.

The Norwegian Red Cross was trying its best to help the victims, adding "we currently provide free medical facilities as well as free medicines in various districts," He said, they were also working closely with the Pakistan Red Crescent society, the Government of Pakistan, and the district administration for providing hygiene kits and awareness too.

Meanwhile, both heads also met Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur and Commissioner DI Khan Amir Afaq.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur appreciated the steps taken for the immediate help of the flood victims and said that providing shelter for the victims who had not yet returned to their homes before the arrival of winter was one of their priorities.

"The government is utilizing all resources, " he further added to his statement, "Flood victims still need the state-of-the-art Water plant of Pakistan Red Crescent in Tank. While the government is installing 29 tube wells in the district, this water treatment plant is providing clean water to the people, so the plants should not be shifted from the district to any other place." Meanwhile, the PRCS Management has informed the Provincial minister and Commissioner Dera Ismail khan division regarding the shifting of the Water treatment plant from the tank to Dera Ismail khan on emergency bases. so flood affected in the DI Khan can also get clean drinking water.