Iftaar Dinner Arranged For Officers, Personnel, Families Of Martyrs At SSU Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 10:10 PM

DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division of Sindh Police Dr. Maqsood Ahmed arranged an Iftaar dinner at Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters for the officers, personnel and for the families of martyred police personnel of security division

Commandant SSU Zesshan Shafique Siddique, ADIGP T&T, Karachi Range Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum, SSP FSC Syed Asad Raza, SP Madadgar-15 Amjad Hayat, SP SSU Erum Awan, SP Chowkandi Dr. Najeeb, SP Court Police Abid Hussain Qaimkhani, SP Tauheed Memon, SP Faizan, ASP Usman, ASP Dilawar, ASP Hasnain, families of martyred police personnel and a large number of police officers and personnel participated in the Iftaar dinner.

The DIGP Security felicitated the participants of Pakistan Day Parade-2022 and said that it is a great honor for Sindh police to participate in a national event. The DIG also extended his gratitude to the families of martyrs for attending the event.

Later, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed distributed commendation certificates amongst the police officers and personnel, in particular to the participants of Pakistan Day Parade-2022.

