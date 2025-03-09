Open Menu

Iftar Arranged At Jamia Darul Uloom Madrasa Nawabshah

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Iftar Arranged at Jamia Darul Uloom Madrasa Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, organized an iftar at Jamia Darul Uloom Madrasa Nawabshah under the Prime Minister’s Ramadan Program.

More than 400 fasting students were provided with iftar during the event. This program is part of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal’s welfare efforts, initiated under the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Managing Director Shaheen Butt, and Sindh Director Adnan Majeed, to provide various forms of assistance to the public during the blessed month of Ramadan.

The purpose of the program is to support deserving individuals and provide them with iftar meals.

On this occasion, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Assistant Director Shahzado Jiskani said, “Serving the public during the month of Ramadan is our top priority.

Such programs promote love and unity among people, and we are happy to help our community during this blessed month.” The leaders of NDF Pakistan, Abid Lashari and Tariq Hussain Chandar, expressed their pride in partnering with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for this noble cause. They stated that these joint efforts would continue to improve people’s lives.

During the event, after iftar, the madrasa children offered special prayers for Pakistan and thanked Allah for the blessings of Ramadan.

Recent Stories

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

2 hours ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

3 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

4 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

5 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

6 hours ago
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

6 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

6 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

7 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

8 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

8 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan