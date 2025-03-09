Iftar Arranged at Jamia Darul Uloom Madrasa Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, organized an iftar at Jamia Darul Uloom Madrasa Nawabshah under the Prime Minister’s Ramadan Program.

More than 400 fasting students were provided with iftar during the event. This program is part of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal’s welfare efforts, initiated under the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Managing Director Shaheen Butt, and Sindh Director Adnan Majeed, to provide various forms of assistance to the public during the blessed month of Ramadan.

The purpose of the program is to support deserving individuals and provide them with iftar meals.

On this occasion, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Assistant Director Shahzado Jiskani said, “Serving the public during the month of Ramadan is our top priority.

Such programs promote love and unity among people, and we are happy to help our community during this blessed month.” The leaders of NDF Pakistan, Abid Lashari and Tariq Hussain Chandar, expressed their pride in partnering with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for this noble cause. They stated that these joint efforts would continue to improve people’s lives.

During the event, after iftar, the madrasa children offered special prayers for Pakistan and thanked Allah for the blessings of Ramadan.