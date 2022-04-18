Iftar buffet culture on rise in twin-cities

Iftar-buffet dinner deals have become one of the most sought-after things in the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the holy month of Ramazan

A large number of people throng restaurants, hotels and other eateries daily to see what varieties of food they have to offer in Iftar.

"Almost every known restaurant and hotel is offering iftar buffet dinner, which shows how much popularity iftar buffet culture has gained over the years," a food enthusiast at Second Wife Restaurant in Gulberg Greens told APP.

A group of youngsters at 1969 Restaurant, Shakarpairan said the iftar buffet satisfied their taste buds as it offered a vast combination of Continental, Chinese, and Desi cuisines. Visiting restaurants with buffet deals is one of the best ways to enjoy iftar with friends and families, they added.

Manager of Des Pardes Restaurant, Saidpur informed that people, who wish to enjoy the iftar deals, have to get their tables reserved earlier, otherwise they will not get a space due to the rush at the restaurant.

"Iftar buffet is attended by a large number of people, and serving such a large number of customers is a big challenge for us," he added.

Iftar buffet culture started gaining popularity when the coronavirus related lockdowns were ended, he said, adding that people who had spent Ramazan inside their homes during the pandemic, saw this as an opportunity to enjoy with their friends and family.

However, not everyone likes to go outside for Iftar, especially mothers and elderly people. "Going to a restaurant for Iftar with kids is a bad call. Kids will start roaming around in the restaurant and asking for food which they should not be eating," said a mother of two kids.

Similarly, 50-year-old Javed Khan said he prefers to break his fast at home as doing Iftar at a restaurant does not allow him to offer his prayers peacefully.