'Iftar Dastarkhawan' A Major Source Of Relief For Needy People
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The district administration is effectively continuing to provide free foods to needy people by arranging Iftar Dastarkhwan on a daily basis.
According to the district administration, the activity of providing free food during Ramazan, which is called as ‘Iftar Dastarkhwan’ is being religiously pursued to help needy and poor who are without any resources in line with directives of the provincial government.
Iftar Dastarkhwan was arranged at various places in the district including Tehsil Dera, Tehsil Prova and Tehsil Paharpur where poor people were served free Iftar.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Arsalan visited price monitoring desk Tehsil DIkhan and reviewed prices of various food items.
He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring availability of essential food items at officially prescribed rates.
In this regard, he said no negligence would be tolerated and warned that strict action would be taken against any shopkeeper if found violating the prescribed rate list.
