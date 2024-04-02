Open Menu

Iftar Dastarkhawan- A Massive Relief For Labourers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Iftar Dastarkhawan- a massive relief for labourers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Considerable number of needy people including labourers and daily wagers are being served with food at Iftar time at Iftar Dastarkhawans in the district.

The traditional Dastarkhawans are arranged by the district administration in collaboration with the social welfare office on a daily basis in line with directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur to help the needy.

According to the district administration, Iftar Dastarkhwan was arranged at two places in which free food was provided to the poor people at officially run Panagah and the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ).

It says that a total of 276 persons were served with Iftar at the Panagah while 279 people had Iftar at DHQ hospital.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor

Recent Stories

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

28 minutes ago
 Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheW ..

Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..

33 minutes ago
 Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors a ..

Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..

58 minutes ago
 Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

2 hours ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

4 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

4 hours ago
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

6 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

15 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan