Iftar Dastarkhawan- a massive relief for labourers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Considerable number of needy people including labourers and daily wagers are being served with food at Iftar time at Iftar Dastarkhawans in the district.

The traditional Dastarkhawans are arranged by the district administration in collaboration with the social welfare office on a daily basis in line with directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur to help the needy.

According to the district administration, Iftar Dastarkhwan was arranged at two places in which free food was provided to the poor people at officially run Panagah and the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ).

It says that a total of 276 persons were served with Iftar at the Panagah while 279 people had Iftar at DHQ hospital.

APP/slm