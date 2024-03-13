Open Menu

Iftar Dastarkhwan Arranged At Shelter Home Of Swat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 06:45 PM

Iftar Dastarkhwan arranged at Shelter Home of Swat

Following directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, District Administration and Social Welfare Office on Wednesday arranged Iftar Dastarkhwan at Shelter Homes in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Following directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, District Administration and Social Welfare Office on Wednesday arranged Iftar Dastarkhwan at Shelter Homes in Swat.

The Iftar Dastarkhwan was also attended by Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, District Social Welfare Officer and officials concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that Iftar Dastarkhwan would be held at district level throughout Ramazan and added that efforts were aimed to help needy and poor that were without any resources and staying in shelter homes.

Iftar Dastarkhwans were also held in hospitals in Batkhela, Dargai and Thana. District administration said that Iftar Dastarkhwan would be continued to help poor in holy month of Ramazan.

APP/mds

