Iftar Dastarkhwan Arranged At Shelter Home Of Swat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Following directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, District Administration and Social Welfare Office on Wednesday arranged Iftar Dastarkhwan at Shelter Homes in Swat
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Following directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, District Administration and Social Welfare Office on Wednesday arranged Iftar Dastarkhwan at Shelter Homes in Swat.
The Iftar Dastarkhwan was also attended by Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, District Social Welfare Officer and officials concerned.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that Iftar Dastarkhwan would be held at district level throughout Ramazan and added that efforts were aimed to help needy and poor that were without any resources and staying in shelter homes.
Iftar Dastarkhwans were also held in hospitals in Batkhela, Dargai and Thana. District administration said that Iftar Dastarkhwan would be continued to help poor in holy month of Ramazan.
APP/mds
Recent Stories
France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine in Berlin
Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah sworn-in as minister
RPO for early completion of development projects
Pak Army wins National Shooting C'ship
Kewell's Yokohama reach Asian Champions League semis
Ramazan begins seeking blessings, spiritual renewal
UN seeking more than $850 mn for Rohingya refugees
Wales star North to retire from international rugby after Italy Test
Court awards life imprisonment in child rape case
Excavator operator dies on road
Joseph congratulates Muslims on Ramzan
Snowfall, rain bring relief to Jammu & Kashmir residents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah sworn-in as minister8 minutes ago
-
RPO for early completion of development projects8 minutes ago
-
Ramazan begins seeking blessings, spiritual renewal21 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in child rape case21 minutes ago
-
Excavator operator dies on road20 minutes ago
-
Joseph congratulates Muslims on Ramzan20 minutes ago
-
Snowfall, rain bring relief to Jammu & Kashmir residents20 minutes ago
-
AC inspects facilities at Darul Aman for women20 minutes ago
-
Peace, security not to be compromised under any circumstances : Law Minister20 minutes ago
-
SC instructs PEMRA to review decision of fine on TV channels58 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad takes measures to ensure availability of essential items on control rates57 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers arrested57 minutes ago