UrduPoint.com

Iftar Dastarkhwans Attract Poor, Underprivileged In City

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Iftar Dastarkhwans attract poor, underprivileged in city

Iftar Dastarkhwans arranged by philanthropists in public places and mosques has started attracting poor and underprivileged people in second Ashra of the holy month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Iftar Dastarkhwans arranged by philanthropists in public places and mosques has started attracting poor and underprivileged people in second Ashra of the holy month of Ramazan.

Poor people are being served with varieties of traditional food dishes and beverages at Iftar Dastarkhwans at Central Mosques of Mohabat Khan in Sarafa market and Masjid Qasim Ali Khan at Qissa Khwani, Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, Zarghoni Mosque Hayatabad and others areas of Peshawar.

Besides cooked food including rice, chicken and meat dishes, the fasting people are also being served with spicy items like samosas, pakora, kachhalo, variety of chutnis, sweets, dates and fresh fruits at these Dastarkhwans.

These spice items are being sold like a hot cakes in Ramazan as all the food streets are packed to the capacity by the 'Rozadars' with the time getting close to the iftari.

The markets in Namak Mandi, Qisa Khawani Bazaar, Khyber Bazar, Hashtnagri, board and Firdus are flooded with faithful prior to Iftar where�hectic buying are being seen at the hand cart, shops and the vendors sitting on the road, creating traffic jam in the congested localities.

However, the prices of daily use items have registered upward increase and many poor break their fast at Iftar Dastarkhwans.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Road Traffic Reading Market National University Mosque All

Recent Stories

Protest announces on Modi's visit to IIOJK

Protest announces on Modi's visit to IIOJK

19 seconds ago
 Hina Rabbani Khar takes charge as State Minister f ..

Hina Rabbani Khar takes charge as State Minister for Foreign Affairs

22 seconds ago
 Tourist police launched in Gwadar

Tourist police launched in Gwadar

24 seconds ago
 Talha calls his positive dope test result an unint ..

Talha calls his positive dope test result an unintentional mistake

38 minutes ago
 realme 9 Pro+ Opens for Pre-orders with a Rapturou ..

Realme 9 Pro+ Opens for Pre-orders with a Rapturous Photo Exhibition

42 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to expedite campaign for 'respons ..

Efforts underway to expedite campaign for 'responsible tourism in GB': Aftab Ran ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.