Iftar Dastarkhwans attract poor, underprivileged in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Iftar Dastarkhwans arranged by philanthropists in public places and mosques has started attracting poor and underprivileged people in second Ashra of the holy month of Ramazan.

Poor people are being served with varieties of traditional food dishes and beverages at Iftar Dastarkhwans at Central Mosques of Mohabat Khan in Sarafa market and Masjid Qasim Ali Khan at Qissa Khwani, Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, Zarghoni Mosque Hayatabad and others areas of Peshawar.

Besides cooked food including rice, chicken and meat dishes, the fasting people are also being served with spicy items like samosas, pakora, kachhalo, variety of chutnis, sweets, dates and fresh fruits at these Dastarkhwans.

These spice items are being sold like a hot cakes in Ramazan as all the food streets are packed to the capacity by the 'Rozadars' with the time getting close to the iftari.

The markets in Namak Mandi, Qisa Khawani Bazaar, Khyber Bazar, Hashtnagri, board and Firdus are flooded with faithful prior to Iftar where�hectic buying are being seen at the hand cart, shops and the vendors sitting on the road, creating traffic jam in the congested localities.

However, the prices of daily use items have registered upward increase and many poor break their fast at Iftar Dastarkhwans.