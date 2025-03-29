Iftar dinner arranged for special children of school

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) In Larkana, the Blind School, an educational institution for visually impaired children, organized an Iftar event on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by Chairman of Darri Town Shah Rukh Anwar Sial and PPP leader Ghulam Rasool Laghari as special guests.

Others present included President of People’s Party Larkana Riaz Hussain Memon, General Secretary Ikhtiar Ali Magsi, school students, female students, and a large number of local residents.

On this occasion, Chairman Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal assured the visually impaired students, female students, and school administration that he would play his full role in supporting the institution and provide all possible help for its betterment.

Separately, PPP leader Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal visited Motan Machhi village near Larkana to offer condolenced to the Solangi community on the deaths of their loved ones.