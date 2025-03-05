Iftar Dinner Buffets take center stage in Islamabad this Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) As the holy month of Ramazan approaches, Islamabad's culinary scene was abuzz with the trend of iftar dinner buffets. This year, the city's top eateries were offering a diverse range of luxurious spreads, live cooking stations, and traditional delights with a modern twist.

Residents and visitors alike were flocking to these buffets, eager to indulge in a wide range of dishes. Samina khanum,a local resident enthusiastically remarked "I love the variety of food on offer at these buffets and It's a great way to break your fast and spend time with family and friends."

She said, for many these buffets were a convenient and affordable way to enjoy a delicious iftar meal as she don't have time to cook every day, so these buffets were a lifesaver. She said Iftar buffets were a great way to enjoy quality time with family and savor a variety of flavors at your go-to spot. Another delighted resident Talha Mehmood said the prices were very reasonable, and the food was always great in iftar buffet.

He further said the iftar dinner buffets in Islamabad offer something for everyone, from traditional Pakistani dishes to international flavors. He said "I'm a big fan of the live cooking stations and It's amazing to see the chefs in action, and the food is always delicious.

"

Jamal Khan,an owner of a local restaurant said as the demand for iftar dinner buffets continues to grow, Islamabad's eateries are rising to the challenge. "We are thrilled with the response to our iftar buffet and our guests have been raving about the quality of the food, the variety of options, and the warm hospitality of our staff",he stated. He said the hotel's iftar buffet has become a staple of the Ramadan Calendar, attracting visitors from all over the city adding that it's a time of togetherness, when families and friends come together to break their fast and enjoy good food and company.

He further said the hotel's culinary team worked tirelessly to create a diverse and mouth-watering spread, featuring traditional Pakistani dishes, international flavors, and an array of sweet and savory pastries in iftar buffet. "We wanted to create a truly unforgettable experience for our guests, from the moment they walk in, we want them to feel like they're part of something special in Ramadan",he stated. 395