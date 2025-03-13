Open Menu

Iftar-dinner For Sweet Homes Orphans Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 11:38 PM

Iftar-dinner for sweet homes orphans held

Politicians, including PML(N) leader Rana Sanaullah and PPP senior leader Syed Khusheed Ahmad, attended an iftar event organized by Anjum Aqeel Khan of PML(N) at Pakistan Sweet Home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Politicians, including PML(N) leader Rana Sanaullah and PPP senior leader Syed Khusheed Ahmad, attended an iftar event organized by Anjum Aqeel Khan of PML(N) at Pakistan Sweet Home.

Hundreds of children from the organization joined the event.

Speaking at an Iftar party, Zamurrad Khan, CEO Pakistan Sweet Home highlighted that the organization provides shelter to around 10,000 orphans. The United Nations estimates that there are approximately 4.2 million orphans in Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of education for these children, recognizing them as the future workforce of the nation.

He appealed for support and contributions to Pakistan Sweet Homes to assist more children in need. The organization aims to provide education, shelter and crucial assistance to over 10,000 orphaned children nationwide.

Recent Stories

Punjab School Education prepares plan to admit out ..

Punjab School Education prepares plan to admit out-of-school children

3 minutes ago
 Iftar-dinner for sweet homes orphans held

Iftar-dinner for sweet homes orphans held

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development launches AED440 mil ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development launches AED440 million “Sofitel Legend Pyramid ..

11 minutes ago
 IOC strike $3 bn deal with NBC in US up to 2036 Ol ..

IOC strike $3 bn deal with NBC in US up to 2036 Olympics

2 seconds ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to eradicate te ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to eradicate terrorism

3 seconds ago
 Terrorists disrupting peace, development process i ..

Terrorists disrupting peace, development process in Balochistan through violence ..

13 seconds ago
Drug paddler sent to jail

Drug paddler sent to jail

15 seconds ago
 Sindh Assembly unanimously passed resolution again ..

Sindh Assembly unanimously passed resolution against constructions of canals on ..

17 seconds ago
 One killed, another injured in Nowshera firing

One killed, another injured in Nowshera firing

18 seconds ago
 NUST Climbs to #127 in Engineering and Technology ..

NUST Climbs to #127 in Engineering and Technology in QS Subject Rankings 2025

4 minutes ago
 RDA Task Force expands ongoing operations; targets ..

RDA Task Force expands ongoing operations; targets four illegal housing schemes

19 seconds ago
 Khurram urges role of private sector investors for ..

Khurram urges role of private sector investors for country’s uplift

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan