Iftar-dinner for sweet homes orphans held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Politicians, including PML(N) leader Rana Sanaullah and PPP senior leader Syed Khusheed Ahmad, attended an iftar event organized by Anjum Aqeel Khan of PML(N) at Pakistan Sweet Home.

Hundreds of children from the organization joined the event.

Speaking at an Iftar party, Zamurrad Khan, CEO Pakistan Sweet Home highlighted that the organization provides shelter to around 10,000 orphans. The United Nations estimates that there are approximately 4.2 million orphans in Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of education for these children, recognizing them as the future workforce of the nation.

He appealed for support and contributions to Pakistan Sweet Homes to assist more children in need. The organization aims to provide education, shelter and crucial assistance to over 10,000 orphaned children nationwide.