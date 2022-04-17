Iftar dinner hosted in honor of police martyrs' families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Iftar dinner was hosted in honor of martyred families of police at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, Divisional SPs and other senior officers received the families of the martyrs.

CPO Omar Saeed Malik and the officers mingled with the children of the martyrs, expressed sympathy with them.

According to police spokesman, as many as 114 martyrs of Rawalpindi Police have sacrificed their precious lives for noble cause.

Omar Saeed addressing on occasion said that martyrs are our pride,their services rendered for the protection of citizens would be remembered.

"we are standing with martyred families in every hour of trial",he added.