Iftar & Dinner organized by Anjuman Behbood-e-Mareezan in DHQ Hospital

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza participated in the iftar and dinner program organized by Anjuman Behbood-e-Mareezan at Isfandyar Bukhari DHQ Hospital in Attock.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance Planning Waqar Akbar Cheema and other officers were also present.

DC broke the fast along with the relatives of the patients, the hospital administration and other officials.

On this occasion, he also prayed for the recovery of the patients and the development of the nation.